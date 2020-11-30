UP Vidhan Parishad Answer Key 2020 Released @upvpsrecruitment.org, Download RO, SA and Other Posts Answer Key PDF Here

UP Vidhan Parishad Answer Key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS), Lucknow has released the answer key of written exam for the post of Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Editor, Research Assistant, Review Officer (Accounts), Special Executive Publications, Assistant Review Officer, Followers, News Writer, Security Assistant (Female) and Security Assistant (Male). All candidates who appeared in UP Vidhan Parishad Exam on 22 November and 29 November 2020 can download UP Vidhan Parishad Answer Key from the official website - upvpsrecruitment.org.

UP Vidhan Parishad Answer Key Link is also given below. Candidates can download UP Vidhan Parishad Answer Key PDF, directly, through the link for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

UP Vidhan Parishad Answer Key Download PDF



Answer Key for the exam on 22 November 2020

For Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Editor, Research Assistant, Review Officer (Accounts), Special Executive Publications, Assistant Review Officer (SHIFT-I) Posts:



UP Vidhan Parishad Follower Posts

For News Writer, Security Assistant (Female), Security Assistant (Male) (SHIFT-III)

Answer Key for the exam on 29 November 2020

Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Editor, Research Assistant, Review Officer (Accounts), Special Executive Publications, Assistant Review Officer (SHIFT-I)

How to Download UP Vidhan Parishad Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to official website of UP Vidhan Parishad i.e. www.upvidhanparishad.nic.in/ Click on the link - “Online application for selection on certain vacant posts under Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat”, given on the left corner of the homepage Now, click on the link ‘Answer Key of Various Exams held on 22 November 2020’ A new window will open, where you will find the link to download the answer for 22 Nov 2020 - “Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Editor, Research Assistant, Review Officer (Accounts), Special Executive Publications, Assistant Review Officer (SHIFT-I)” or “Followers” or “News Writer, Security Assistant (Female), Security Assistant (Male) (SHIFT-III)” and for 28 Nov 2020 - “ Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Editor, Research Assistant, Review Officer (Accounts), Special Executive Publications, Assistant Review Officer (SHIFT-I)” Click on ‘SET A’, ‘SET B’, ‘SET C’, and ‘SET D’ Download UPLCS Answer Key

UP Vidhan Parishad Answer Key Objection Link shall be uploaded soon by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat.