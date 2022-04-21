UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon on uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Eligibility, & Application Form Here

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification to release soon on uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications online from today onwards. i.e. 21 April 2022.

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer APO (44 Post) on its website. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience will be able to submit applications online in due course of time. Candidates are required to check their qualifications, experience, and selection criteria carefully before submitting their online applications. Let's have a look what are the requirements to apply for the above post.

Important Dates (Tentative):

Starting date of online applications: 21 April 2022

Last date for online applications: 17 May 2022

Last date to submit the online application fee: 17 May 2022

Exam Date: Notified Soon

Admit Card: Notified Soon

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Prosecution Officer - 44 Posts (Tentative)

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) from Recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Minimum 21 years

Maximum - 40 years

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.