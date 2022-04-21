Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon on uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Eligibility, & Application Form Here

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification to release soon on uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications online from today onwards. i.e. 21 April 2022. 

Created On: Apr 21, 2022 12:12 IST
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of  Assistant Prosecution Officer APO (44 Post) on its website. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience will be able to submit applications online in due course of time. Candidates are required to check their qualifications, experience, and selection criteria carefully before submitting their online applications. Let's have a look what are the requirements to apply for the above post. 

Important Dates (Tentative):

  • Starting date of online applications: 21 April 2022
  • Last date for online applications: 17 May 2022
  • Last date to submit the online application fee: 17 May 2022
  • Exam Date: Notified Soon
  • Admit Card: Notified Soon

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  •  Assistant Prosecution Officer - 44 Posts (Tentative)

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) from Recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details. 

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Minimum 21 years

Maximum - 40 years

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates. 

 

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification?

Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) from Recognized University.

When will be UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification released?

it is expected to be released on 21 April 2022.

Is UPPSC APO Notification 2022 Released?

No.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.