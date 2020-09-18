UPPSC Computer Assistant Result 2019 out @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check List of selected candidates here

UPPSC Computer Assistant Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released UPPSC Computer Assistant Result 2019 on its website. All candidates who have qualified in UPPSC Computer Assistant 2019 Exam can check the list of selected candidates on the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Computer Assistant 2019 Exam was held on 23 August 2020 wherein 8595 candidates appeared in the exam. All those candidates who have qualified in the written test are eligible for the typing test. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website.

How to Download UPPSC Computer Assistant Result 2019?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC Computer Assistant Result 2019 flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download UPPSC Computer Assistant Result 2019 PDF and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC Computer Assistant Result 2019

The UPPSC Computer Assistant Result 2019 is provisional. The details for the second stage will be communicated to the candidates in due course. All candidates are advised to check the regular updates on the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission will upload UPPSC Computer Assistant Final Result 2019 along with the Marksheet and cut off marks in due course. Candidates can check the result directly by clicking on the provided link. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

