Extended- TPSC Recruitment 2020 Online Application Last Date Extended @tpsc.gov.in, 100 Vacancies for Personal Assistant (Group C) Posts, 12th pass can apply

TPSC Recruitment 2020: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has extended the online applications for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant (Group C) Non-Gazetted under GA (P&T) Non-Gazetted under GA (P&T) Department, Govt. Of Tripura due to COVID-19. According to the latest notice released by TPSC, the last date of application is extended till 23 October 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was 16 September 2020.

All such candidates who have not applied for the aforesaid posts can apply through Online Application Portal only. The Commission will not entertain any hard copy application. The online application was started from 24 September 2020. Before submission of the online application, read carefully the necessary instruction’s regarding filling up of the online application. Candidates can check important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. Candidates will get a salary in the Scale of Pay Level 9 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 5700-24,00/- + Grade Pay Rs. 2800/- PB-2 (Pre-revised) after appointment on the post.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 23 October 2020

TPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Personal Assistant (Group C) - 100 Posts

TPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate shall have passed at least Higher Secondary 35 % Marks in average or he/she has passed Madhyamik Exam with stenography course from any ITI with 35% Marks in Madhyamik. He/She shall have Knowledge of operating Computer and a certificate from any Government or Government recognized or Government registered Institution or University which may be of minimum duration of 3 (three) months. He/She shall have proficiency in typing in English on transcription with a minimum speed of 40 words per minute and 100 words per minute respectively.

Age Limit - 18 to 41 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

TPSC Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The Recruitment process will comprise of three successive stages viz. Prelims, Type Writing and Shorthand Writing & Transcription and Mains.

How to apply for TPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 24 September 2020 to 16 October 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

