SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification Out 92 Vacancies, Apply Online for Deputy Manager, Risk Specialist and Other Posts from today @sbi.co.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notifications for recruitment to the various posts of Specialist Cadre Officers and Post Doctoral Research Fellowship against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2020-21/26, CRPD/SCO/2020-21/25, CRPD/SCO-DPO/2020-21/23, CRPD/SCO/2020-21/22 and CRPD/SCO/2020-21/24. All those who wish to apply for SBI SO can apply online from today onwards.i.e. 18 September. The online application link is now activated. Candidates can access the online application link by clicking on the provided link.
A total of 92 Vacancies have been notified under for various posts of Specialist Cadre Officer and Post Doctoral Research Fellow (CRPD/SCO/2020-21/24). SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be continued till 8 October 2020. In this article, we have provided all essential details for SBI SO Recruitment 2020, Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 18 September 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 8 October 2020
SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- 11 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-17 Posts
- MANAGER (RETAIL PRODUCTS) - 5 Posts
- Data Trainer- 1 Post
- Data Translator- 1 Post
- Senior Consultant Analyst - 1 Post
- Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - 1 Post
- Post Doctoral Fellowship - 5 Posts
- Data Protection Officer- 1 Post
- Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)- 11 Posts
- Manager (Data Scientist) -11 Posts
- Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 5 Posts
- Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III) - 5 Posts
- Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) - 5 Posts
- Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) - 3 Posts
- Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III) - 2 Posts
- Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II)- 2 Posts
- Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II) - 1 Post
- Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III)- 4 Posts
SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- Graduate.
- Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-MBA/ PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and full time BE/ B Tech in Information Technology/ Computer/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics or a combination of these streams.
- MANAGER (RETAIL PRODUCTS), Data Trainer, Data Translator, Senior Consultant Analyst, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - B.E. / B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized University/Institution.
- Post-Doctoral Fellowship -PhD in Banking/Finance/IT/Economics related to BFSI sector.
- Data Protection Officer-: Graduation or it's equivalent.
- Deputy Manager (Data Scientist), Manager (Data Scientist), Deputy Manager (System Officer)- B. Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.)
- Risk Specialist- Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or MBA/PGDM (Finance/ Data Analytics/ Business Analytics) or its equivalent; M.Sc. (Statistics).
SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Deputy Manager (Security) - 25 to 40 years
- MANAGER (RETAIL PRODUCTS) - 25 to 35 years
- Data Trainer- 38 years
- Data Translator - 40 years
- Senior Consultant Analyst, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - 45 years
- Post-Doctoral Fellowship -40 years
- Data Protection Officer-: 55 years
- Deputy Manager (Data Scientist) - 24 to 32 years
- Manager (Data Scientist)- 26 years to 35 years
- Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 24 to 32 years
- Risk Specialist- 25 to 30 years
How to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 8 October 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.