SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification Out 92 Vacancies, Apply Online for Deputy Manager, Risk Specialist and Other Posts from today @sbi.co.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notifications for recruitment to the various posts of Specialist Cadre Officers and Post Doctoral Research Fellowship against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2020-21/26, CRPD/SCO/2020-21/25, CRPD/SCO-DPO/2020-21/23, CRPD/SCO/2020-21/22 and CRPD/SCO/2020-21/24. All those who wish to apply for SBI SO can apply online from today onwards.i.e. 18 September. The online application link is now activated. Candidates can access the online application link by clicking on the provided link.

A total of 92 Vacancies have been notified under for various posts of Specialist Cadre Officer and Post Doctoral Research Fellow (CRPD/SCO/2020-21/24). SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be continued till 8 October 2020. In this article, we have provided all essential details for SBI SO Recruitment 2020, Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 18 September 2020

Last date for submission of application: 8 October 2020

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- 11 Posts

Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-17 Posts

MANAGER (RETAIL PRODUCTS) - 5 Posts

Data Trainer- 1 Post

Data Translator- 1 Post

Senior Consultant Analyst - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - 1 Post

Post Doctoral Fellowship - 5 Posts

Data Protection Officer- 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)- 11 Posts

Manager (Data Scientist) -11 Posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III) - 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) - 5 Posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) - 3 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III) - 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II)- 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II) - 1 Post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III)- 4 Posts

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- Graduate.

Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-MBA/ PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and full time BE/ B Tech in Information Technology/ Computer/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics or a combination of these streams.

MANAGER (RETAIL PRODUCTS), Data Trainer, Data Translator, Senior Consultant Analyst, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - B.E. / B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized University/Institution.

Post-Doctoral Fellowship -PhD in Banking/Finance/IT/Economics related to BFSI sector.

Data Protection Officer-: Graduation or it's equivalent.

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist), Manager (Data Scientist), Deputy Manager (System Officer)- B. Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.)

Risk Specialist- Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or MBA/PGDM (Finance/ Data Analytics/ Business Analytics) or its equivalent; M.Sc. (Statistics).

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Deputy Manager (Security) - 25 to 40 years

MANAGER (RETAIL PRODUCTS) - 25 to 35 years

Data Trainer- 38 years

Data Translator - 40 years

Senior Consultant Analyst, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - 45 years

Post-Doctoral Fellowship -40 years

Data Protection Officer-: 55 years

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist) - 24 to 32 years

Manager (Data Scientist)- 26 years to 35 years

Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 24 to 32 years

Risk Specialist- 25 to 30 years

Notification 1

Notification 2

Notification 3

Notification 4

Notification 5

Notification 6

Official Website

Online Application Link

How to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 8 October 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.