UPPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Check Civil Judge Call Letter Download Link

UPPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Prelims Exam 2022. The said exam will be held on 12 February 2023. UPPSC JS Admit Card Link is available on the website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in and also provided in this article below. Applicants are advised to download UPPSC JS Admit Card, right away, in order to avoid last minute rush.

UPPSC Judicial Service Admit Card Download Link - Click Here

UPPSC Judicial Service Exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM to 02:30 PM to 04: 30 PM at Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Agra and Meerut. The candidates must reach the centre before the exam. The gates shall be closed 30 minutes before the exam.



The candidates should remember to carry their UPPSC Hall Ticket along with two photographers and one ID Proof.

UPPSC JS Exas: How to Download UPPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the given steps to downlod the UPPSC Judicial Service Call Letter from the website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Step 1: Visit the website of the UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Provide your details such as your registration number, date of birth, gender, and a verification code

Step 4: Download UPPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023