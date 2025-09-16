RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links
News

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List Today, Check Revised Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 16, 2025, 09:35 IST

MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 revised schedule released online. Merit list for round 2 admissions to be issued today. Check complete revised schedule details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List Today
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List Today
Register for Result Updates

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has announced the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 schedule. According to the official notification issued, the revised merit list for MP NEET UG counselling round 2 will be released today.

After the release of the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 merit list students can enter fresh choices and choice locking for the second round from tomorrow, September 17, 2025. The last date to submit the choices is September 20. 

MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be announced on September 22, 2025. Students allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges for admissions from September 23 to 29, 2025. 

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule

Candidates participating in the MP NEET UG second round of counselling can check the revised schedule here.

   

Publication of Remaining Vacancy

September 16, 2025

Publication of Revised Merit List and Eligible Candidates list for Second Round

September 16, 2025

Fresh choice filling & choice locking for Second Round

September 17 to 20, 2025(up to 11:59 PM)

Second Round Allotment Result

September 22, 2025

Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental college in person for document verification and admission. 

September 23 to 29, 2025 (up to 06:00 PM)

Willingness for upgradation for MOP UP Round by admitted candidates of the second round and admitted candidates of the first round who opted for upgradation for the second round.*

September 23 to October 4, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level

September 23 to October 4, 2025 (up to 05:00 PM)

Related Stories

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Process

The MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling process will begin tomorrow, September 17. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list are eligible to enter the choices for the round 2 counselling. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for admissions

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration

Step 3: Click on the choice filling link

Step 4: Fill out the choices in the link provided

Step 5: Save the choices and lock

Step 6: Click on submit

Also Read: Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at tnmedicalselection.net

Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News