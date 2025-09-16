MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List Today, Check Revised Schedule Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has announced the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 schedule. According to the official notification issued, the revised merit list for MP NEET UG counselling round 2 will be released today.

After the release of the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 merit list students can enter fresh choices and choice locking for the second round from tomorrow, September 17, 2025. The last date to submit the choices is September 20.

MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be announced on September 22, 2025. Students allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges for admissions from September 23 to 29, 2025.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule

Candidates participating in the MP NEET UG second round of counselling can check the revised schedule here.