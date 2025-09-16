MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List Today, Check Revised Schedule Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has announced the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 schedule. According to the official notification issued, the revised merit list for MP NEET UG counselling round 2 will be released today.
After the release of the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 merit list students can enter fresh choices and choice locking for the second round from tomorrow, September 17, 2025. The last date to submit the choices is September 20.
MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be announced on September 22, 2025. Students allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges for admissions from September 23 to 29, 2025.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule
Candidates participating in the MP NEET UG second round of counselling can check the revised schedule here.
|
Publication of Remaining Vacancy
|
September 16, 2025
|
Publication of Revised Merit List and Eligible Candidates list for Second Round
|
September 16, 2025
|
Fresh choice filling & choice locking for Second Round
|
September 17 to 20, 2025(up to 11:59 PM)
|
Second Round Allotment Result
|
September 22, 2025
|
Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental college in person for document verification and admission.
|
September 23 to 29, 2025 (up to 06:00 PM)
|
Willingness for upgradation for MOP UP Round by admitted candidates of the second round and admitted candidates of the first round who opted for upgradation for the second round.*
|
September 23 to October 4, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)
|
Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level
|
September 23 to October 4, 2025 (up to 05:00 PM)
Related Stories
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Process
The MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling process will begin tomorrow, September 17. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list are eligible to enter the choices for the round 2 counselling. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for admissions
Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration
Step 3: Click on the choice filling link
Step 4: Fill out the choices in the link provided
Step 5: Save the choices and lock
Step 6: Click on submit
Also Read: Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at tnmedicalselection.net
Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation