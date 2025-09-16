AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Registration Deadline Ends Today; Apply here

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will end the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 registration window today, September 16, 2025. Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses across India will need to register online at aaccc.admissions.nic.in. The choice filling window will also end today, starting from 2 to 11:55 PM today. The scores of All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test will be considered for admissions.
AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details of AIAPGET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Registration
|
Exam name
|
All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test
|
Board name
|
AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aaccc.gov.in
|
Admission portal
|
aaccc.admissions.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Programme
|
MD
MS
|
Registration last date
|
September 16, 2025
DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Official Schedule
How to Register for AIAPGET Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for TAIAPGET Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘PG Counselling’ from ribbon
- Scroll down to click on ‘Click Here for New Candidate's Registration’ under ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’
- In the registration window, press on ‘New Candidate Registration’
- Check the terms and enter your Roll Number, Application Number, Candidate Name, Mother Name, and Date of Birth
- Enter the case sensitive security pin and click on ‘Submit’
- Fill the AIAPGET counselling application form 2025
- Upload the scanned copies of the necessary documents
- Pay the online registration fee
- Submit the application form
- Save and download a copy of the application form for future reference
DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Registration
Students are advised to fill in their choices very carefully in order to secure a seat of top priority admission.
