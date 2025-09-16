RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Registration Deadline Ends Today; Apply here

Sep 16, 2025, 12:45 IST

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The registration and choice filling window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 closes today, September 16, 2025. Candidates must register online at aaccc.admissions.nic.in. The choice filling will be open from 2 PM to 11:55 PM today.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 will close registrations today, September 16, 2025.
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will end the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 registration window today, September 16, 2025. Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses across India will need to register online at aaccc.admissions.nic.in. The choice filling window will also end today, starting from 2 to 11:55 PM today. The scores of All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test will be considered for admissions.  

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details of AIAPGET Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Registration 

Exam name 

All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test

Board name 

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

aaccc.gov.in

Admission portal 

aaccc.admissions.nic.in

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Programme 

MD 

MS 

Registration last date

September 16, 2025

DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Official Schedule

How to Register for AIAPGET Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for TAIAPGET Counselling 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘PG Counselling’ from ribbon
  3. Scroll down to click on ‘Click Here for New Candidate's Registration’ under ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’
  4. In the registration window, press on ‘New Candidate Registration’
  5. Check the terms and enter your Roll Number, Application Number, Candidate Name, Mother Name, and Date of Birth
  6. Enter the case sensitive security pin and click on ‘Submit’
  7. Fill the AIAPGET counselling application form 2025 
  8. Upload the scanned copies of the necessary documents
  9. Pay the online registration fee
  10. Submit the application form
  11. Save and download a copy of the application form for future reference

DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Registration

Students are advised to fill in their choices very carefully in order to secure a seat of top priority admission.

