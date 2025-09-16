AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Registration Deadline Ends Today; Apply here

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will end the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 registration window today, September 16, 2025. Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses across India will need to register online at aaccc.admissions.nic.in. The choice filling window will also end today, starting from 2 to 11:55 PM today. The scores of All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test will be considered for admissions.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details of AIAPGET Counselling 2025: