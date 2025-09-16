Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research will close the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process today, September 16, 2025. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams and wish to apply for admissions to Postgraduate Medical courses in Tamil Nadu can submit their applications through the link available on the official website

As per the official notification, the link will remain active until 5 PM today. Eligible candidates are advised to complete the online registration and application before the given time. The schedule for the release of the TN NEET PG rank and counselling is expected to be issued soon.

TN NEET PG counselling 2025 application link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register and apply.