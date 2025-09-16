Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research will close the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process today, September 16, 2025. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams and wish to apply for admissions to Postgraduate Medical courses in Tamil Nadu can submit their applications through the link available on the official website
As per the official notification, the link will remain active until 5 PM today. Eligible candidates are advised to complete the online registration and application before the given time. The schedule for the release of the TN NEET PG rank and counselling is expected to be issued soon.
TN NEET PG counselling 2025 application link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register and apply.
TN NEET PG Applications 2025 - Click Here
Steps to Apply for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025
The link to apply for TN NEET PG counselling 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the applications
Step 1: Visit the official website of TN NEET Counselling
Step 2: Click on PG Courses
Step 3: Click on the PG Admission application link
Step 4: Read through the instructions and click on new registration
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Fill out the application
Step 7: Upload all necessary documents
