RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at tnmedicalselection.net

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 16, 2025, 10:25 IST

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration window closes today. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official link until 5 PM today. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Close Today
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Close Today
Register for Result Updates

TN NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research will close the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process today, September 16, 2025. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams and wish to apply for admissions to Postgraduate Medical courses in Tamil Nadu can submit their applications through the link available on the official website

As per the official notification, the link will remain active until 5 PM today. Eligible candidates are advised to complete the online registration and application before the given time. The schedule for the release of the TN NEET PG rank and counselling is expected to be issued soon. 

TN NEET PG counselling 2025 application link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register and apply. 

TN NEET PG Applications 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Apply for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025

The link to apply for TN NEET PG counselling 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN NEET Counselling

Step 2: Click on PG Courses

Step 3: Click on the PG Admission application link

Step 4: Read through the instructions and click on new registration

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Fill out the application

Step 7: Upload all necessary documents

Also Read: Maharashtra School Holiday Today: Schools Closed in These Districts Due to Rain, Check Latest Updates Here



Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

Related Stories

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News