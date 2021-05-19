New UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Srinet Took Charge: Conducting Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be A Big Challenge For Him

UPPSC 2021: Sanjay Srinet, the new chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) took charge of his office on 18 May 2021. Earlier he was working as an officer in the Indian Revenue Service. Sanjay Srinet was recommended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and was then approved by UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

After taking charge of the office, Sanjay Srinet addressed the staff and officers of UPPSC. He said that it's the constitutional responsibility of UPPSC to conduct the time-bound, fair, impartial and transparent selection process for the smooth functioning of administration in the state. He emphasised the fact that the commission is a constitutional body and it's the responsibility of every member to protect its trust.

He also called upon all UPPSC employees and officials to get them vaccinated against Covid-19 and work to help the needy in the society as a true public servant.

To conduct exams during the COVID-19 pandemic will be a big challenge for him. Many recruitment exams have been already postponed by the commission including PCS 2021. Sanjay Srinet did his graduation from Allahabad University by staying in AN Jha Hostel and due to this fact, many UPPSC aspirants have high expectations from the new Chairman of the Commission.

