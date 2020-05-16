UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 Application Date Extended @uppsc.up.nic.in: Fill Apply Online Form till 4 June

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended date of UPPSC PCS, ACF-RFO Online Application till 4 June 2020. Moreover, the last date of paying registration fees has also been extended till 2 June 2020. Earlier, the last date of UPPSC PCS Application process was 21 May 2020. Candidates who want to apply for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2020 can apply now by visiting the official website. We have provided below the direct link on which candidates can apply online and fill the application form without any difficulty.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 June 2020 as per UPPSC Calendar 2020-21. However, the Uttar Pradesh Commission may postpone the exam date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates should frequently visit the official website of Commission to get the latest updates on the exam dates and schedule.

Let's now have a look at the application process along with direct link. But first look at these new UPPSC exam dates :

Event Date Online Registration Last Date 18 May 2020 Online Application Last Date 4 June 2020 Last Date of Paying Fees 2 June 2020 UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 21 June 2020

UPPSC PCS Application Form Process 2020

Step 1: Visit uppsc.up.nic.in & Click on Combined State/Upper Sub. Services Exam 2020

Step 2: Register by filling Registration Form & make a selection of PCS/ACF/RFO

Step 3: Pay Registration Fee & Submit

Step 4: Now fill the UPPSC Application Form

Step 5: Submit

Check the detailed UPPSC Registration & Application Process along with Application fee for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN category candidates on link mentioned below:

UPPSC PCS Registration 2020

Get UPPSC PCS Exam Updates