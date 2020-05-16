Study at Home
UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO 2020 Application Date Extended @uppsc.up.nic.in: Fill Apply Online Form till 4 June

UPPSC PCS 2020 Application Date Extended @ uppsc.up.nic.in along with ACF-RFO Recruitment of 200 vacancies. Online Application Form will be available now till 4 June 2020. Get Direct Link here.

May 16, 2020 16:34 IST
UPPSC 2020
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended date of UPPSC PCS, ACF-RFO Online Application till 4 June 2020. Moreover, the last date of paying registration fees has also been extended till 2 June 2020. Earlier, the last date of UPPSC PCS Application process was 21 May 2020. Candidates who want to apply for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2020 can apply now by visiting the official website. We have provided below the direct link on which candidates can apply online and fill the application form without any difficulty.

Fill UPPSC PCS Application form 2020 - Direct Link

The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 June 2020 as per UPPSC Calendar 2020-21. However, the Uttar Pradesh Commission may postpone the exam date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates should frequently visit the official website of Commission to get the latest updates on the exam dates and schedule.

Let's now have a look at the application process along with direct link. But first look at these new UPPSC exam dates :

Event

Date

Online Registration Last Date

18 May 2020

Online Application Last Date

4 June 2020

Last Date of Paying Fees

2 June 2020

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020

21 June 2020

Check UPPSC PCS Eligibility Criteria 2020

UPPSC PCS Application Form Process 2020

Step 1: Visit uppsc.up.nic.in & Click on Combined State/Upper Sub. Services Exam 2020

Step 2: Register by filling Registration Form & make a selection of PCS/ACF/RFO

Step 3: Pay Registration Fee & Submit

Step 4: Now fill the UPPSC Application Form

Step 5: Submit

Check the detailed UPPSC Registration & Application Process along with Application fee for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN category candidates on link mentioned below:

UPPSC PCS Registration 2020

Get UPPSC PCS Exam Updates

