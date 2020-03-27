UPPSC PCS 2020 Notification PDF: Vacancies, Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Selection, Cutoff, Result

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date of submission of offline UPPSC PCS Mains application form till 19th April 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The UPPSC is going to conduct the UPPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2019 on 20th April 2020 for the recruitment of 300 vacancies in Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services. Soon, the UPPSC PCS 2020 Notification will be released soon at uppsc.up.nic.in. In this article, we have shared the complete details of UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam that will help you in your preparation for UPPSC PCS Prelims and Mains exam. Check here the UPPSC PCS Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Qualifying Marks, Cut off, Answer Key and Result details.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 exam was held on 15th December 2019, wherein a total of 6320 candidates were declared as passed and were shortlisted for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2019. The Mains exam will be conducted in written format. Candidates will be required to qualify the UPPSC Mains exam with expected cut off marks. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below the complete exam details which will help them to score high marks in the exam. Go through the details mentioned below and start your preparations now.

Lets first have a look at the important dates of the UPPSC PCS 2019-2020 Exam:

UPPSC PCS 2019-2020: Important Dates

Event Date UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2019 15 December 2019 UPPSC Prelims Result 2019 17 February 2020 UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2019 20 April 2020 UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2019 June 2020 (Tentative) UPPSC PCS 2020 Notification Date April-May 2020 UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2020 21 June 2020 UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2020 15 October 2020

UPPSC PCS Vacancies to be filled through Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam

- Deputy Superintendent of Police

- Block Development Officer

- Deputy Collector

- Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax)

- Assistant Regional Transport Officer

- District Commandant Home Guards

- Treasury Officer

- Cane Inspector & Assistant Sugar Commissioner

UPPSC PCS 2019-2020: Eligibility Criteria

It is compulsory for the candidates to fulfill the UPPSC PCS Eligibility Criteria including the educational qualification and age limit. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria mentioned below as notified by the UPPSC:

Age Limit: The Minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. The Upper age limit is relaxed for category candidates. Have a look:

SC/ST/OBC/Sports Person/UP Govt Employee: 5 Years

Ex Servicemen: 10 Years

PwD: 15 Years

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be Graduate with a Bachelors Degree from a recognized University. Have a look at post-wise educational qualification to be fulfilled:

Post Name Educational Qualification Sub Registrar, Law officer, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport) Graduation in Law District Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Associate DIOS, District Administrative Officer Post Graduate Degree District Cane Officer, UP Agriculture Service Group B (Development Branch) Graduation in Agriculture District Audit Officer Graduation in Commerce Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I & II) Degree in Science with subjects - Physics or Mechanical Engineering Assistant Director Industries (Marketing)/ (Handloom) Post Graduate Degree Assistant Labour Commissioner Degree in Arts with Sociology/Economics/Commerce/Law subject District Programme Officer Degree in Sociology/Social Science/Home Science/Social Work Senior Lecturer, DIET Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed. District Probation Officer Post Graduate Degree Designated Officer/Food Safety Officer Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry Statistical officer Post Graduate Degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Agricultural Statistics Labour Enforcement Officer Bachelor's degree/Post Graduate Degree

UPPSC PCS 2019-2020: Selection Process

UPPSC Civil Services exam is conducted in line with the UPSC IAS Civil Services Exam. Uttar Pradesh Commission conducts three successive phases for the recruitment in state services. These stages are :

- Prelims Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview

UPPSC PCS Exam Pattern 2019-2020

Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of UPPSC Prelims and Mains Exam below and know the marking scheme and subjects of both the examination.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Pattern

Paper Total Questions Marks Time Duration Paper-1 - General Studies I 150 200 marks 2 Hours (9.30-11.30 am) Paper-2 - General Studies II (CSAT)- Qualifying in Nature 100 200 marks 2 Hours (2.30- 4.30 pm)

- UPPSC PCS Prelims exam is conducted offline in pen and paper mode

- Questions are asked in objective multiple choice questions (MCQs) format

- Prelims exam is held in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2

- Both the papers are of 200 marks each

- Time duration of both the papers is 2 hours each

- There is negative marking of 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Pattern

Paper Name Marks Time Duration General Hindi 150 3 Hours Essay 150 3 Hours General Studies - I 200 3 Hours General Studies - II 200 3 Hours General Studies - III 200 3 Hours General Studies - IV 200 3 Hours Optional Subject – Paper I 200 3 Hours Optional Subject – Paper II 200 3 Hours Total 1500 -

- The UPPSC PCS Mains exam is descriptive in nature; candidates need to write answers in essay form

- The paper is conducted offline in written format

- The Mains exam is held over a duration of one week; all the Papers are conducted in Morning (9:30 to 12:30) and Afternoon (2 to 5 PM) sessions

- Each paper is of 3 hours duration

UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2019-2020: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the detailed syllabus below:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Syllabus

Paper 1 Current events of National & International importance Indian History and National Movement Indian Geography and World Geography – Physical geography, Socio-economic Geography Indian Polity & Governance – Constitution, Political System, Public Policy, Rights issues, Panchayati Raj, etc. Social and Economic Development – Sustainable Development, Demographics, Poverty Inclusion, Social Sector initiatives, etc. Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change – general issues General Science Paper 2 Mathematics: Arithmetic Algebra Geometry Statistics General English Comprehension Active & Passive Voice Parts of Speech Direct & Indirect speech Punctuations & Spellings Vocabulary Fill in the blanks Idioms & phrases General Hindi Hindi Grammar

UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus

UPPSC PCS Interview 2019-2020

Candidates who are able to qualify the Prelims and Mains exam will get shortlisted for the final stage- UPPSC PCS Interview round. The marks allotted to the Interview round are 100. This round tests the candidate's general awareness, intelligence and suitability for the job.