UPPSC PCS 2020 Notification PDF: Vacancies, Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Selection, Cutoff, Result

UPPSC PCS 2020 Notification: UPPSC PCS Mains Exams will be held on 20th April 2020. Uttar Pradesh Commission has extended the last date of submission of offline UPPSC PCS Mains application form till 19th April due to COVID-19. Check here UPPSC PCS Notification PDF, Exam Date, Vacancies, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Selection, Cut Off, Result and Answer Key details.

Mar 27, 2020 11:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date of submission of offline UPPSC PCS Mains application form till 19th April 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The UPPSC is going to conduct the UPPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2019 on 20th April 2020 for the recruitment of 300 vacancies in Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services. Soon, the UPPSC PCS 2020 Notification will  be released soon at uppsc.up.nic.in. In this article, we have shared the complete details of UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam that will help you in your preparation for UPPSC PCS Prelims and Mains exam. Check here the UPPSC PCS Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Qualifying Marks, Cut off, Answer Key and Result details.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 exam was held on 15th December 2019, wherein a total of 6320 candidates were declared as passed and were shortlisted for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2019. The Mains exam will be conducted in written format. Candidates will be required to qualify the UPPSC Mains exam with expected cut off marks. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below the complete exam details which will help them to score high marks in the exam. Go through the details mentioned below and start your preparations now.

Lets first have a look at the important dates of the UPPSC PCS 2019-2020 Exam:

UPPSC PCS 2019-2020: Important Dates

Event

Date

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2019

15 December 2019

UPPSC Prelims Result 2019

17 February 2020

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2019

20 April 2020

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2019

June 2020 (Tentative)

UPPSC PCS 2020 Notification Date

April-May 2020

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2020

21 June 2020

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2020

15 October 2020

UPPSC PCS Vacancies to be filled through Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam

- Deputy Superintendent of Police

- Block Development Officer

- Deputy Collector

- Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax)

- Assistant Regional Transport Officer

- District Commandant Home Guards

- Treasury Officer

- Cane Inspector & Assistant Sugar Commissioner

UPPSC PCS 2019-2020: Eligibility Criteria

It is compulsory for the candidates to fulfill the UPPSC PCS Eligibility Criteria including the educational qualification and age limit. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria mentioned below as notified by the UPPSC:

Age Limit: The Minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. The Upper age limit is relaxed for category candidates. Have a look:

SC/ST/OBC/Sports Person/UP Govt Employee: 5 Years

Ex Servicemen: 10 Years

PwD: 15 Years

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be Graduate with a Bachelors Degree from a recognized University. Have a look at post-wise educational qualification to be fulfilled:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Sub Registrar, Law officer, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport)

Graduation in Law

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Associate DIOS, District Administrative Officer

Post Graduate Degree

District Cane Officer, UP Agriculture Service

Group B (Development Branch)

Graduation in Agriculture

District Audit Officer

Graduation in Commerce

Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I & II)

Degree in Science with subjects - Physics or Mechanical Engineering

Assistant Director Industries (Marketing)/ (Handloom)

Post Graduate Degree

Assistant Labour Commissioner

Degree in Arts with Sociology/Economics/Commerce/Law subject

District Programme Officer

Degree in Sociology/Social Science/Home Science/Social Work

Senior Lecturer, DIET

Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.

District Probation Officer

Post Graduate Degree

Designated Officer/Food Safety Officer

Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry

Statistical officer

Post Graduate Degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Agricultural Statistics

Labour Enforcement Officer

Bachelor's degree/Post Graduate Degree

UPPSC PCS 2019-2020: Selection Process

UPPSC Civil Services exam is conducted in line with the UPSC IAS Civil Services Exam. Uttar Pradesh Commission conducts three successive phases for the recruitment in state services. These stages are :

- Prelims Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview

UPPSC PCS Exam Pattern 2019-2020

Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of UPPSC Prelims and Mains Exam below and know the marking scheme and subjects of both the examination.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Pattern

Paper

Total Questions

Marks

Time Duration

Paper-1 - General Studies I

150

200 marks

2 Hours

(9.30-11.30 am)

Paper-2 - General Studies II (CSAT)- Qualifying in Nature

100

200 marks

2 Hours

(2.30- 4.30 pm)

- UPPSC PCS Prelims exam is conducted offline in pen and paper mode

- Questions are asked in objective multiple choice questions (MCQs) format

- Prelims exam is held in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2

- Both the papers are of 200 marks each

- Time duration of both the papers is 2 hours each

- There is negative marking of 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Pattern

Paper Name

Marks

Time Duration

General Hindi

150

3 Hours

Essay

150

3 Hours

General Studies - I

200

3 Hours

General Studies - II

200

3 Hours

General Studies - III

200

3 Hours

General Studies - IV

200

3 Hours

Optional Subject – Paper I

200

3 Hours

Optional Subject – Paper II

200

3 Hours

Total

1500

-

- The UPPSC PCS Mains exam is descriptive in nature; candidates need to write answers in essay form

- The paper is conducted offline in written format

- The Mains exam is held over a duration of one week; all the Papers are conducted in Morning (9:30 to 12:30) and Afternoon (2 to 5 PM) sessions

- Each paper is of 3 hours duration

UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2019-2020: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the detailed syllabus below:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Syllabus

Paper 1

Current events of National & International importance

Indian History and National Movement

Indian Geography and World Geography – Physical geography, Socio-economic Geography

Indian Polity & Governance – Constitution, Political System, Public Policy, Rights issues, Panchayati Raj, etc.

Social and Economic Development – Sustainable Development, Demographics, Poverty Inclusion, Social Sector initiatives, etc.

Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change – general issues

General Science

Paper 2

Mathematics:

Arithmetic

Algebra

Geometry

Statistics

General English

Comprehension

Active & Passive Voice

Parts of Speech

Direct & Indirect speech

Punctuations & Spellings

Vocabulary

Fill in the blanks

Idioms & phrases

General Hindi

Hindi Grammar

UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus

 UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus

UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus 1

UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus 2

UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus 3

UPPSC PCS Interview 2019-2020

Candidates who are able to qualify the Prelims and Mains exam will get shortlisted for the final stage- UPPSC PCS Interview round. The marks allotted to the Interview round are 100. This round tests the candidate's general awareness, intelligence and suitability for the job.

