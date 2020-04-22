UPPSC Eligibility Criteria 2020 for PCS/ACF/RFO: Educational Qualification, Age Limit & Physical Standards

UPPSC PCS/ACF/RFO Notification 2020 is already out at uppsc.up.nic.in for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2020. The Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission has announced a total of 200 vacancies to be filled through the UPPSC PCS, ACF, RFO Recruitment 2020. Interested and only eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to fetch job in the UP Services as Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Range Forest Officer (RFO), Assistant Labour Commissioner, Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Statistical Officer, Assistant Controller Legal Measurement, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit), District Programme Officer, Labour Enforcement Officer and others.
In this article, we have shared the detailed UPPSC Eligibility Criteria for PCS ACF RFO Exam 2020 including the Educational Qualification, Age Limit and Physical Standards for all categories such as GEN, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PwD and Ex-servicemen. The UPPSC has listed out the detailed eligibility criteria for all the posts separately. Aspirants must check below the complete eligibility before applying for the UPPSC PCS 2020. Also know the relaxations provided for the reserved category candidates in age limit, physical standards and education.
Let's now have a look at the important dates first before scrolling below for the eligibility criteria:
UPPSC PCS/ACF/RFO Important Dates 2020
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release Date of UPPSC Notification 2020
|
21 April 2020
|
Start of Online Registration & Application
|
21 April 2020
|
Last Date of Registration & Paying Fees
|
18 May 2020
|
Last Date of Online Application
|
21 May 2020
UPPSC PCS/ACF/RFO Eligibility Criteria 2020
Marital Status
Married male candidates who have more than one wife living and female candidates who are married to a person already having another wife will not be eligible for the recruitment, unless granted an exemption by the Governor.
Educational Qualification for PCS/ACF/RFO
|
Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)
|
Bachelor's degree with Botany/Zoology/Chemistry/Physics/Mathematics/Geology/Forestry/Statistics as a subject
OR
Bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Engineering
Preferential Qualification: Candidates who served in Territorial Army for at least 2 Years OR Candidates who obtained a B certificate of NCC
|
Range Forest Officer (RFO)
|
Bachelor's degree with Botany/Zoology/Chemistry/Physics/Mathematics/Geology/Forestry/Statistics/ Horticulture and Environment as a subject
OR
Bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Engineering or Veterinary Science
Preferential Qualification: Candidates who served in Territorial Army for at least 2 Years OR Candidates who obtained a B certificate of NCC
|
Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport)
|
Law Graduate
|
District Basik Shiksha Adhikari/Associate DIOS, District Administrative Officer
|
Post Graduate Degree
|
District Audit Officer, Revenue
|
Commerce Graduate
|
Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I)/(Grade-II)
|
Degree in Science with a subject - Physics or Mechanical Engineering
|
Assistant Labour Commissioner
|
Degree in Arts with Sociology OR Economics OR Commerce/Law as a subject
|
District Programme Officer
|
Degree in Sociology/Social Science/Home Science/Social Work
|
Senior Lecturer, DIET
|
Post Graduate Degree and B.Ed.
|
District Probation
Officer
|
Post Graduate Degree in Psychology/Sociology/Social Work
OR
Post Graduate Diploma in Social Work
|
Child Development Project Officer
|
Graduate Degree in Sociology/Social Work/Home Science
|
Designated Officer or Food Safety Officer
|
Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry
OR
Bachelor's Degree in Food Technology/Dairy Technology/Biotechnology/Oil Technology/Agricultural Science/Veterinary Sciences/Bio-Chemistry/Microbiology/Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry/Degree in Medicine
|
Statistical officer
|
Post Graduate Degree in Mathematics/Mathematical Statistics/Statistics/Agricultural Statistics
|
Labour Enforcement Officer
|
Bachelor's Degree with Economics/Sociology/commerce
AND
Post Graduate Diploma or Post graduate Degree in Labour relation/Law/Labor welfare/Labor Law/Social work /Social welfare/Commerce/Sociology/Trade Management/Personnel Management
UPPSC PCS/ACF/RFO Age Limit 2020
Minimum Age Limit: 21 Years
Upper Age Limit: 40 Years
This limit is application as on July 1, 2020. However, there is some relaxation in age limit for reserved categories. Have a look:
Age Relaxation
|
Category
|
Relaxation
|
PwD/PH
|
15 years
|
SC/ST/OBC/Skilled players of Classified Games in UP/State Government Employees/Staff of Basic Shiksha Parishad and Teachers/Staff of Madhyamik Vidyalayas
|
5 Years
|
Group- ’B’ posts - Emergency Commissioned Officers/Short Service Commissioned Officers/Ex-Servicemen
|
5 Years
|
Group-’C’ posts
|
As per the Rules
Physical Standards for ACF & RFO
|
Sex
|
Height
|
Chest girth (Fully Expanded)
|
Expansion
|
Male
|
163 CM
|
84 CM
|
5 CM
|
Female
|
150 CM
|
79 CM
|
5 CM
However, there is relaxation for Scheduled Tribes (ST), Gorkhas, Assamese, Meghalayan Tribal, Ladakhese Nepalis, , Bhutanese, Sikkimiese, Kumaunies, Garhwalies, Nagas and Arunachal Pradesh candidates. The relaxation is in Height:
Male: 152.5 CM
Female: 145 CM
Physical Fitness Test:
Male: Walking test of 25 kms in Four hours
Female: Walking test of 14 kms in Four hours
Candidates need to mentally and physically fit and should be free from physical defect that hamper their duties and responsibilities.
Female candidates, if pregnant for over Twelve weeks duration, will be declared as temporarily unfit.