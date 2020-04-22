UPPSC Eligibility Criteria 2020 for PCS/ACF/RFO: Educational Qualification, Age Limit & Physical Standards

UPPSC PCS/ACF/RFO Notification 2020 is already out at uppsc.up.nic.in for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2020. The Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission has announced a total of 200 vacancies to be filled through the UPPSC PCS, ACF, RFO Recruitment 2020. Interested and only eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to fetch job in the UP Services as Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Range Forest Officer (RFO), Assistant Labour Commissioner, Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Statistical Officer, Assistant Controller Legal Measurement, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit), District Programme Officer, Labour Enforcement Officer and others.

UPPSC PCS Registration 2020

In this article, we have shared the detailed UPPSC Eligibility Criteria for PCS ACF RFO Exam 2020 including the Educational Qualification, Age Limit and Physical Standards for all categories such as GEN, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PwD and Ex-servicemen. The UPPSC has listed out the detailed eligibility criteria for all the posts separately. Aspirants must check below the complete eligibility before applying for the UPPSC PCS 2020. Also know the relaxations provided for the reserved category candidates in age limit, physical standards and education.

Let's now have a look at the important dates first before scrolling below for the eligibility criteria:

UPPSC PCS/ACF/RFO Important Dates 2020

Event Date Release Date of UPPSC Notification 2020 21 April 2020 Start of Online Registration & Application 21 April 2020 Last Date of Registration & Paying Fees 18 May 2020 Last Date of Online Application 21 May 2020

UPPSC PCS/ACF/RFO Eligibility Criteria 2020

Marital Status

Married male candidates who have more than one wife living and female candidates who are married to a person already having another wife will not be eligible for the recruitment, unless granted an exemption by the Governor.

Educational Qualification for PCS/ACF/RFO

Post Educational Qualification Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Bachelor's degree with Botany/Zoology/Chemistry/Physics/Mathematics/Geology/Forestry/Statistics as a subject OR Bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Engineering Preferential Qualification: Candidates who served in Territorial Army for at least 2 Years OR Candidates who obtained a B certificate of NCC Range Forest Officer (RFO) Bachelor's degree with Botany/Zoology/Chemistry/Physics/Mathematics/Geology/Forestry/Statistics/ Horticulture and Environment as a subject OR Bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Engineering or Veterinary Science Preferential Qualification: Candidates who served in Territorial Army for at least 2 Years OR Candidates who obtained a B certificate of NCC Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport) Law Graduate District Basik Shiksha Adhikari/Associate DIOS, District Administrative Officer Post Graduate Degree District Audit Officer, Revenue Commerce Graduate Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I)/(Grade-II) Degree in Science with a subject - Physics or Mechanical Engineering Assistant Labour Commissioner Degree in Arts with Sociology OR Economics OR Commerce/Law as a subject District Programme Officer Degree in Sociology/Social Science/Home Science/Social Work Senior Lecturer, DIET Post Graduate Degree and B.Ed. District Probation Officer Post Graduate Degree in Psychology/Sociology/Social Work OR Post Graduate Diploma in Social Work Child Development Project Officer Graduate Degree in Sociology/Social Work/Home Science Designated Officer or Food Safety Officer Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry OR Bachelor's Degree in Food Technology/Dairy Technology/Biotechnology/Oil Technology/Agricultural Science/Veterinary Sciences/Bio-Chemistry/Microbiology/Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry/Degree in Medicine Statistical officer Post Graduate Degree in Mathematics/Mathematical Statistics/Statistics/Agricultural Statistics Labour Enforcement Officer Bachelor's Degree with Economics/Sociology/commerce AND Post Graduate Diploma or Post graduate Degree in Labour relation/Law/Labor welfare/Labor Law/Social work /Social welfare/Commerce/Sociology/Trade Management/Personnel Management

UPPSC PCS/ACF/RFO Age Limit 2020

Minimum Age Limit: 21 Years

Upper Age Limit: 40 Years

This limit is application as on July 1, 2020. However, there is some relaxation in age limit for reserved categories. Have a look:

Age Relaxation

Category Relaxation PwD/PH 15 years SC/ST/OBC/Skilled players of Classified Games in UP/State Government Employees/Staff of Basic Shiksha Parishad and Teachers/Staff of Madhyamik Vidyalayas 5 Years Group- ’B’ posts - Emergency Commissioned Officers/Short Service Commissioned Officers/Ex-Servicemen 5 Years Group-’C’ posts As per the Rules

Physical Standards for ACF & RFO

Sex Height Chest girth (Fully Expanded) Expansion Male 163 CM 84 CM 5 CM Female 150 CM 79 CM 5 CM

However, there is relaxation for Scheduled Tribes (ST), Gorkhas, Assamese, Meghalayan Tribal, Ladakhese Nepalis, , Bhutanese, Sikkimiese, Kumaunies, Garhwalies, Nagas and Arunachal Pradesh candidates. The relaxation is in Height:

Male: 152.5 CM

Female: 145 CM

Physical Fitness Test:

Male: Walking test of 25 kms in Four hours

Female: Walking test of 14 kms in Four hours

Candidates need to mentally and physically fit and should be free from physical defect that hamper their duties and responsibilities.

Female candidates, if pregnant for over Twelve weeks duration, will be declared as temporarily unfit.