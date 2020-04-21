UPPSC PCS Notification 2020 out @uppsc.up.nic.in: Application Process Begins; Get Direct link Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the official UPPSC PCS Notification PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in for the recruitment of 200 vacancies in the civil services. The Online registration and application process of the UPPSC PCS 2020 has already begin on the official website. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can apply directly for the UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2020, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) or Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020. So, apply online now for the UPPSC Recruitment 2020. First, download UPPSC PCS Notification PDF 2020 below.
Register Online for UPPSC PCS 2020 - Direct Link
The last date of UPPSC PCS Registration and fee payment is 18 May 2020 and the last date of UPPSC PCS Application Process is 21 May 2020. Candidates have around one month time to apply for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2020. It is advisable that candidates should apply for the Uttar Pradesh PCS now in order to avoid the last minute hassles like internet problem or any other. As per the UPPSC PCS Notification 2020, the PCS Prelims exam will be held on 21 June 2020.
Total Number of Vacancies: 200
Pay Scale: 9300-34800
Let's first have a look at the important dates of UPPSC PCS 2020:
UPPSC PCS Exam Date 2020
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of UPPSC PCS Notification 2020
|
21 April 2020
|
Start Date of Registration & Fee Payment
|
21 April 2020
|
Last Date of Online Registration
|
18 May 2020
|
Last Date of Online Application
|
21 May 2020
|
UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2020
|
21 June 2020
|
UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2020
|
15 October 2020
UPPSC PCS Registration Process 2020
- Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on Apply Online under Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination - 2020
- Click on Registration & Select your examination - PCS/ACF/RFO
- Fill the required details
- Pay Registration Fees
- Fill Application Form
- Submit & Save Confirmation Page
UPPSC PCS Application Fees 2020
|
Category
|
Fees
|
GENERAL/EWS/OBC
|
Exam fee: Rs. 100
Online processing fee: Rs. 25
Total = Rs. 125
|
SC/ST
|
Exam fee: Rs. 40
Online processing fee: Rs. 25
Total = Rs. 65
|
Handicapped :
|
No Exam Fee
Online processing fee: Rs. 25
Total = Rs. 25
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
Exam fee: Rs 40
Online processing fee: Rs. 25
Total = Rs. 65