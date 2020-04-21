Study at Home
UPPSC PCS Notification 2020 out @uppsc.up.nic.in: Application Process Begins; Get Direct link Here

UPPSC PCS Notification 2020 released uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC PCS Registration 2020 begins  along with online application process for UPPSC ACF/RFO Exam 2020. Get direct link here of UPPSC Application Form for the UPPSC Recruitment 2020. Download UPPSC PCS Notification PDF 2020

Apr 21, 2020 16:54 IST
UPPSC PCS Registration 2020
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the official UPPSC PCS Notification PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in for the recruitment of 200 vacancies in the civil services. The Online registration and application process of the UPPSC PCS 2020 has already begin on the official website. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can apply directly for the UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2020, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) or Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020. So, apply online now for the UPPSC Recruitment 2020. First, download UPPSC PCS Notification PDF 2020 below.

Register Online for UPPSC PCS 2020 - Direct Link

The last date of UPPSC PCS Registration and fee payment is 18 May 2020 and the last date of UPPSC PCS Application Process is 21 May 2020. Candidates have around one month time to apply for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2020. It is advisable that candidates should apply for the Uttar Pradesh PCS now in order to avoid the last minute hassles like internet problem or any other. As per the UPPSC PCS Notification 2020, the PCS Prelims exam will be held on 21 June 2020.

Total Number of Vacancies: 200

Pay Scale: 9300-34800

Let's first have a look at the important dates of UPPSC PCS 2020:

UPPSC PCS Exam Date 2020

Event

Date

Release of UPPSC PCS Notification 2020

21 April 2020

Start Date of Registration & Fee Payment

21 April 2020

Last Date of Online Registration

18 May 2020

Last Date of Online Application

21 May 2020

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2020

21 June 2020

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2020

15 October 2020

UPPSC PCS Registration Process 2020

  • Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Click on Apply Online under Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination - 2020
  • Click on Registration & Select your examination - PCS/ACF/RFO
  • Fill the required details
  • Pay Registration Fees
  • Fill Application Form
  • Submit & Save Confirmation Page

UPPSC PCS Application Fees 2020

Category

Fees

GENERAL/EWS/OBC

Exam fee: Rs. 100

Online processing fee: Rs. 25

Total = Rs. 125

SC/ST

 

Exam fee: Rs. 40

Online processing fee: Rs. 25

Total = Rs. 65

Handicapped :

 

No Exam Fee

Online processing fee: Rs. 25

Total = Rs. 25

Ex-Serviceman

Exam fee: Rs 40

Online processing fee: Rs. 25

Total = Rs. 65

UPPSC PCS Eligibility Criteria & Age Limit along with Syllabus

Download UPPSC PCS Notification PDF 2020 in Hindi

Download UPPSC PCS Notification PDF 2020 in English

