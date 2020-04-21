UPPSC PCS Notification 2020 out @uppsc.up.nic.in: Application Process Begins; Get Direct link Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the official UPPSC PCS Notification PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in for the recruitment of 200 vacancies in the civil services. The Online registration and application process of the UPPSC PCS 2020 has already begin on the official website. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can apply directly for the UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2020, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) or Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020. So, apply online now for the UPPSC Recruitment 2020. First, download UPPSC PCS Notification PDF 2020 below.

Register Online for UPPSC PCS 2020 - Direct Link

The last date of UPPSC PCS Registration and fee payment is 18 May 2020 and the last date of UPPSC PCS Application Process is 21 May 2020. Candidates have around one month time to apply for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2020. It is advisable that candidates should apply for the Uttar Pradesh PCS now in order to avoid the last minute hassles like internet problem or any other. As per the UPPSC PCS Notification 2020, the PCS Prelims exam will be held on 21 June 2020.

Total Number of Vacancies: 200

Pay Scale: 9300-34800

Let's first have a look at the important dates of UPPSC PCS 2020:

UPPSC PCS Exam Date 2020

Event Date Release of UPPSC PCS Notification 2020 21 April 2020 Start Date of Registration & Fee Payment 21 April 2020 Last Date of Online Registration 18 May 2020 Last Date of Online Application 21 May 2020 UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2020 21 June 2020 UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2020 15 October 2020

UPPSC PCS Registration Process 2020

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on Apply Online under Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination - 2020

Click on Registration & Select your examination - PCS/ACF/RFO

Fill the required details

Pay Registration Fees

Fill Application Form

Submit & Save Confirmation Page

UPPSC PCS Application Fees 2020