UPPSC PCS Marks 2021 Released for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPPSC PCS Marks 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the marks for RO/ARO and Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the exam/interview for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2018 can check their from the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), candidates can check their marks with the direct link available on the official website. In a bid to check their marks, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number/Date of Birth etc on the official website.

Candidates should note that they can check the cut off/marks with the link till 25 January 2021 with the link active on the official website. Candidates will get the OTP with their registered mobile number after providing their login credentials on the official website.

According to the short notification, if there is any trouble in getting the OTP for particular candidates, they can change their mobile number also after providing their ID/credentials and following the process mentioned on the notification. You can check the UPPSC PCS Marks 2021/short notification available on the official website of UPPSC. You can check the UPPSC PCS Marks 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPPSC PCS Marks 2021 for RO/ARO





Direct Link for UPPSC PCS Marks 2021 for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services





How to Download: UPPSC PCS Marks 2021 for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services