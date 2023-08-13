UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has conducted the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam on August 13, 2023, read here the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off.

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has successfully conducted the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer written exam on August 13, 2023. The written exam was conducted in Prayagraj and Lucknow for Auto Engineering Lecturer, Dairy Engineering Lecturer, Chemical Engineering Lecturer and Librarian. 

Here we have compiled the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer paper analysis based on the feedback of the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, the number of good attempts and questions asked in the written exam.

Furthermore, candidates must check UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer expected cut-off marks to predict their chances of qualifying for the exam. Scroll down the page to get insights on the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis, including the categorywise expected cut off marks.

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: Overview

Candidates should go through the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis on August 13, 2023. This exam analysis provides crucial details on exam difficulty level, a good number of attempts, topics from which questions are asked in the written exam, etc. Check the key highlights of the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer written exam analysis shared below.

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Post Name

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Date 2023

August 13, 2023

Selection Process

Written Exam, Interview

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam pattern to understand the question pattern,  number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by recruitment officials. The UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer written exam comprises 750 marks of 250 questions. The examination pattern is tabulated below

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Pattern 2023

Paper

Subject

No. of Question

Total Marks

Paper 1

General Hindi 

25

75

Subject Paper 1

100

300

Paper 2

General English

25

75

Subject Paper 2

100

300
 

Total

250

750

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023- Difficulty Level

The questions from General Hindi, General English and from Subjects students are applied for. As per the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis with difficulty level

Subject

Difficulty Level

General Hindi

To be updated soon

General English

To be updated soon

Subject Related Paper 1

To be updated soon

Subject Related Paper 2

To be updated soon

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: Number of Good Attempts

As per the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer written exam was Moderate. The section-wise number of good attempts for the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam for all the sections is as follows.

Subject

Number of Good Attempts

General Hindi

To be updated soon

General English

To be updated soon

Subject Related Paper 1

To be updated soon

Subject Related Paper 2

To be updated soon

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: Topic-Wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the written exam after collecting the feedback from the test-takers. Check the topic-wise UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis shared below.

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Written Exam Analysis 2023 for General Hindi

Check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the General Hindi section.

Topics

Number of Questions

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Written Exam Analysis 2023 for General English

Check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the General English section.

Topics

Number of Questions

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Written Exam Analysis 2023 for Subject-Related Paper

Check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Subject Reslated section.

Topics

Number of Questions

Dairy Engineering

To be updated soon

Auto Engineering

To be updated soon

Chemical Engineering

To be updated soon

Librarian

To be updated soon

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Question Paper 2023

Candidates must download the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer question paper 2023 PDF for the written exam conducted on August 13, 2023. Get the direct download link of the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer question paper PDF on this page. It will also be helpful for the aspirants preparing for the next year’s exam as they will get to know the topics from which most of the questions are asked in the exam.

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer expected cut-off marks for all the sections shared below. They must clear the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer cut-off in order to be eligible for further rounds. Numerous factors are responsible for determining the cutoff marks, as follows.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

Expected Cut Off

UR

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key 2023

The recruitment authority will announce the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key soon after the exam is conducted on August 13, 2023. Aspirants must download the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer keys to get an idea of the number of correct and incorrect answers and calculate their scores accordingly. This will help them to know their qualifying chances n the exam.

FAQ

What was the difficulty level according to the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023?

As per the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate

What is UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023?

The UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam review provides details on the section-wise questions with weightage, difficulty level, and the good number of attempts in the exam.

How to check UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023?

Here we have shared the detailed UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023 based on feedback from the candidates who have attempted the written exam.

