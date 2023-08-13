UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has successfully conducted the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer written exam on August 13, 2023. The written exam was conducted in Prayagraj and Lucknow for Auto Engineering Lecturer, Dairy Engineering Lecturer, Chemical Engineering Lecturer and Librarian.
Here we have compiled the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer paper analysis based on the feedback of the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, the number of good attempts and questions asked in the written exam.
Furthermore, candidates must check UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer expected cut-off marks to predict their chances of qualifying for the exam. Scroll down the page to get insights on the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis, including the categorywise expected cut off marks.
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: Overview
Candidates should go through the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis on August 13, 2023. This exam analysis provides crucial details on exam difficulty level, a good number of attempts, topics from which questions are asked in the written exam, etc. Check the key highlights of the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer written exam analysis shared below.
|
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
|
Recruiting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer
|
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Date 2023
|
August 13, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Interview
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam pattern to understand the question pattern, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by recruitment officials. The UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer written exam comprises 750 marks of 250 questions. The examination pattern is tabulated below
|
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Pattern 2023
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Paper 1
|
General Hindi
|
25
|
75
|
Subject Paper 1
|
100
|
300
|
Paper 2
|
General English
|
25
|
75
|
Subject Paper 2
|
100
|
300
|
Total
|
250
|
750
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023- Difficulty Level
The questions from General Hindi, General English and from Subjects students are applied for. As per the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis with difficulty level
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Hindi
|
To be updated soon
|
General English
|
To be updated soon
|
Subject Related Paper 1
|
To be updated soon
|
Subject Related Paper 2
|
To be updated soon
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: Number of Good Attempts
As per the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer written exam was Moderate. The section-wise number of good attempts for the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam for all the sections is as follows.
|
Subject
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Hindi
|
To be updated soon
|
General English
|
To be updated soon
|
Subject Related Paper 1
|
To be updated soon
|
Subject Related Paper 2
|
To be updated soon
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam Analysis 2023: Topic-Wise Questions
Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the written exam after collecting the feedback from the test-takers. Check the topic-wise UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis shared below.
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Written Exam Analysis 2023 for General Hindi
Check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the General Hindi section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Written Exam Analysis 2023 for General English
Check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the General English section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Written Exam Analysis 2023 for Subject-Related Paper
Check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Subject Reslated section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Dairy Engineering
|
To be updated soon
|
Auto Engineering
|
To be updated soon
|
Chemical Engineering
|
To be updated soon
|
Librarian
|
To be updated soon
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Question Paper 2023
Candidates must download the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer question paper 2023 PDF for the written exam conducted on August 13, 2023. Get the direct download link of the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer question paper PDF on this page. It will also be helpful for the aspirants preparing for the next year’s exam as they will get to know the topics from which most of the questions are asked in the exam.
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Expected Cut-Off 2023
Candidates can check the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer expected cut-off marks for all the sections shared below. They must clear the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer cut-off in order to be eligible for further rounds. Numerous factors are responsible for determining the cutoff marks, as follows.
- Number of Test-Takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off
|
UR
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key 2023
The recruitment authority will announce the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key soon after the exam is conducted on August 13, 2023. Aspirants must download the UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer keys to get an idea of the number of correct and incorrect answers and calculate their scores accordingly. This will help them to know their qualifying chances n the exam.