UPPSC Recruitment 2020 for 610 Engineer, Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Engineer, Vetting Officer, Veterinary Medical Officer, Mines Officer, Assistant Professor in different specialists, Principal (Allopathy), Medical Officer (Allopath), Medical Officer (Allopath) General Recruitment, Joint Director, Deputy Director and Assistant Planner- (General Recruitment).

Online applications are invited, against advertisement number 1/2020-21 from 05 September 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2020 on official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in on or before 05 October 2020. However, the last date for fee submission is 01 October 2020.

More details on UPPSC Vacancy such as eligibility, salary, applications are given below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for UPPSC Recruitment 2020: 05 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application for UPPSC Recruitment 2020: 05 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application fee: 01 October 2020

UPPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 610

Vetting Officer - 01

Veterinary Medical Officer - 215

Mines Officer - 03

Assistant Professor in different specialists - 29

Principal (Allopathy) - 01

Medical Officer (Allopath) - 03

Medical Officer (Allopath) General Recruitment - 256

Joint Director - 01

Deputy Director - 01

Assistant Planner- (General Recruitment) - 08

Engineers - 04

Assistant Professor in different specialties - 88

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer, Officer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Vetting Officer - Bachelor of Arts degree (with English literature or Hindi Literature as one of the subjects) or Bachelor of Science degree or Bachelor of Commerce degree with a minimum fifty percent marks from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto, and, three years Bachelor of Laws degree with a minimum fifty percent marks from a University established by a law in India . Or Five years Bachelor of Laws degree with a minimum fifty percent marks from a University established by a law in India.

Veterinary Medical Officer - A degree of Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) from a University established by law in India or a degree recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto or other recognised Veterinary qualification as defined in clause (C) of Section 2 of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (Act no.- 52 of 1984), as amended from time to time.Must be duly registered with the Uttar Pradesh Veterinary Council. Candidate's who are not registered with the U.P. Veterinary Council, will have to submit their certificate of registration with U.P. Veterinary Council within 45 Days in case of being selected.

Mines Officer - Degree in Mining Engineering from a university established by law in India or Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognised institution with at least one year experience in supervising mining operation and two years experience in dealing with mineral concession work

Assistant Professor in different specialists - M.D or an equivalent qualification recognized by Medical Council of India and three years of teaching experience in the Subject

Principal (Allopathy) - M.D./M.S. or an equivalent qualification recognized by Medical Council of India. Atleast 10 years Teaching experience as professor/ Associate Professor/Reader in a recognized Medical College/ Institution out of which atleast five years should be as professor in a department.

Medical Officer (Allopath) - M.B.B.S. degree from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by Govt. as equivalent there to. Registration with the State Medical Council, Uttar Pradesh

Medical Officer (Allopath) General Recruitment - -M.B.B.S. degree from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by Govt. as equivalent there to. Registration with the State Medical Council, Uttar Pradesh.

Joint Director - A pass in the final examination of Associate Member of the Institute of Costs and Works Accountants of India/ Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India/ Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India within 5 years of registration, with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University. Or A Master's degree or its equivalent diploma (Minimum marks 50 percent) in Business Administration from a recognized University or Institute. Or A Master's degree in Commerce, Economics Statistics or Public Administration (Minimum marks 50 percent) from a recognized University. Five years working experience

Deputy Director - Apass in the final examination of Associate Member of the Institute of Costs and Works Accountants of India/ Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India/ Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India within 5 years of registration, with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University. Or A Master's degree or its equivalent diploma (Minimum marks 50 percent) in Business Administration from a recognized University or Institute. Or A Master's degree in Commerce, Economics statistics or public Administration (Minimum marks 50 percent) from a recognized University. ) Five years working experience

Assistant Planner- (General Recruitment) - Degree or post graduate diploma in Town and Country planning from a recognised institution or Associate membership

Engineers - Diploma of Civil Engineering from the erstwhile Thompson College of Civil Engineering Roorkee, OR. (2) A degree in Civil Engineering of recognized University or Institute of India or abroad or of such other Institutions or Universities as may be recognized by the State Government from time to time. OR. (3) Passed Section A. B. and C of the associate membership examination of either the institute of Civil Engineers (England). or Institute of Engineers (India) OR, (4) Passed the associate membership examination of the City and Gilds Institute (Imperial College of Science and Technology) South Kenington in Civil Engineering. OR (5) Any qualification in Civil or Engineering which is recognized by the Institute of Engineers (India) (As exempting the candidates from section A. B. and C of the associate membership examination of the Institute). OR (6) Overseers/Junior Engineers Diploma of recognized college of Institute, or an examination body with at least 10 year's service as Overseers or Junior Engineers or Computer in Zila Parishad OR any other local authority or a Government or Semi- Government Organisation

Age Limit:

Vetting Officer - 21-40 years

Veterinary Medical Officer - 21-40 years

Mines Officer - 21-40 years

Assistant Professor in different specialists - 26-40 years

Principal (Allopathy) - 50-62 years

Medical Officer (Allopath) - 21-40 years

Medical Officer (Allopath) General Recruitment - 21-40 years

Joint Director - 21-45 years

Deputy Director - 21-40 years

Assistant Planner- (General Recruitment) - 21-40 years

Engineers - 21-40 years

Assistant Professor in different specialties - 26-40 years

Salary:

Vetting Officer - Rs.15600-39100+5400

Veterinary Medical Officer - Rs.15600-39100+5400

Mines Officer - Rs.15600-39100+5400

Assistant Professor in different specialists - Rs.68900

Principal (Allopathy)- Rs.144200

Medical Officer (Allopath) - Rs.15600-39100+5400

Medical Officer (Allopath) General Recruitment- Rs.15600-39100+5400

Joint Director - Rs.78800-209200

Deputy Director - Rs.67700-208700

Assistant Planner - (General Recruitment) Rs.15600-39100+5400

Engineers - Rs.15600-39100+5400

Assistant Professor in different specialties - Rs.68900

How to Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 05 September to 05 October 2020.

UPPSC Recruitment Notification Download

UPPSC Online Application Link