SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

This Riddle is Stumping Smart Minds! Will You Be the Genius to Solve It in 11 Seconds?

By Ayukta Zisha
Sep 10, 2025, 13:18 IST

Engage your mind with a captivating brain-teaser riddle that challenges your cognitive abilities and encourages lateral thinking. This puzzle relies on wordplay and your perception of language, rather than facts or figures. It's a fun and stimulating exercise designed to improve memory and reasoning. Can you decipher the clues about something that's "tall when young, and short when old" and "shines bright but doesn't feel cold"? Test your ingenuity and see if you can solve this tricky riddle in just 11 seconds.

Brain Teaser Riddle
Brain Teaser Riddle

Brain-teaser riddle puzzles are a very enjoyable and challenging way to exercise your brain and improve your cognitive abilities. Such puzzles often require you to think creatively, use wordplay, and utilize lateral thinking. Often, they require nonlinear thinking and, instead of asking you a straightforward question, they help you think from a different perspective and/or listen to a word based on how it sounds rather than what it actually means. Riddles, for example, use humor based on figurative language and metaphors as well as double meanings to draw us toward an answer we did not expect. 

Brain teasers are capable of increasing and improving memory, swaying attention, and invoking reasoning. Brain teasers are enjoyable regardless of whether you are doing them alone or with friends or family members. Brain teasers provide both a fun activity and a cognitive exercise. It is like a workout for your brain because your brain will stay active, entertained, and curious with the puzzles.

Check Out: Put on Your Sherlock Hat to Crack This Letter Mystery Riddle Before 10 Seconds Run Out?

Are You Genius Enough to Solve the Riddle in 11 Seconds?

There isn't an awful lot to beat a good wordplay puzzle to give your brain a nice little workout! Today's riddle is brief, sneaky, and all about sound, rather than meaning.

This one does not rely upon facts or figures; it depends on our perception of language and how we hear it. So, prepare yourself to listen with your imagination, think outside the box, and keep your geography radar on high alert.

I’m tall when I’m young,

And short when I’m old.

I shine bright but don’t feel cold.

What am I?

Stuck already? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. Here are some hints to guide you closer to the answer.

Hint 1: I help light up the dark, but I don’t use electricity.

Hint 2:As I burn, I slowly disappear.

Are you convinced you have got it?

Hang on a second, take a breath, and reconsider.

Well, let’s do this. Let’s count down together now.

3… 2… 1…

Now lock it in. No peeking!

Answer: Are You Genius Enough to Solve the Riddle in 11 Seconds?

Burning Candle Vector Art, Icons, and Graphics for Free Download

The answer is CANDLE

A candle appears to be tall when it is new (or “young”) because it has never been used yet. As it burns, it diminishes in height over time, and you could also say that it appears to be getting “old.” 

The flame it produces generates light, which glows bright, but like the sun or other forms of heat, the light of a candle is not super hot-never really heating up- so it “doesn’t feel cold,” but it doesn’t really give off “heat” in any tangible way. 

The riddle plays on the metaphorical language of “young” and “old” to indicate height and “brightness” without heat.

 It reflects thinking divergently and listening to how descriptions line up with real-life objects. The clever clues direct you gently toward the answer if you think in visual and symbolic ways.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News