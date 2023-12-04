UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released notification for the 27 posts of Staff Nurse (Male / Female) Unani on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 01, 2024.

A total of 27 posts for Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) will be filled through the recruitment drive in the Uttar Pradesh Ayush Department (Unani). Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Grade pay 4600/- (Pay Scale level-7, pay matrix 44900-142400).

