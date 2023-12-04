UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released notification for the 27 posts of Staff Nurse (Male / Female) Unani on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 01, 2024.
A total of 27 posts for Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) will be filled through the recruitment drive in the Uttar Pradesh Ayush Department (Unani). Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Grade pay 4600/- (Pay Scale level-7, pay matrix 44900-142400).
You can check all the details regarding the UPPSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
UPPSC Jobs 2023: Important Dates
- Date of Commencement of online application: December 04, 2023
- Last date for submission of online application: January 01, 2024
- Last Date of Correction / Modification in submitted online application : January 11, 2024
UPPSC Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details
Staff Nurse Unani (Male)-02
Staff Nurse Unani (Female)-25
Educational Qualifications For UPPSC Jobs 2023:
- Candidates should have passed High School examination with Science and passed Intermediate examination of the Board of High School & Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an examination recognised by the government as equivalent
- Possess diploma in Medical and Surgical Nursing (Unani) registrable with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine board of Uttar Pradesh.
- Possess diploma in Midwifery (Unani) registrable with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh.
- Possess registration certificate as Unani Nurse and Midwife (Dhatri) from the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh.
- Certificate of Registration of Nursing Council.
Age Limit (As on July 1, 2023 )
- Minimum age: 21 years
- Maximum age: 40 years
UPPSC Jobs 2023: Pay Scale
Grade pay 4600/- (Pay Scale level-7, pay matrix 44900-142400).
UPPSC Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For UPPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.
- Step 2: Candidates are advised to make One Time Registration (O.T.R.) and obtain O.T.R. to apply for these posts.
- Step 3: Now ticks on 'Yes' and clicks on 'Go' button, 'Enter your O.T.R. Number' will be displayed where you have to fill O.T.R. Number and click on 'Proceed' button.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now follow the guidelines displayed on the notification and fulfill the steps for applying process.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.