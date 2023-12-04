Quick Links

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Staff Nurses Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

UPPSC recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released notification for the 27 Staff Nurse (Male / Female) Unani posts on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Dec 4, 2023, 14:41 IST
UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released notification for the 27 posts of Staff Nurse (Male / Female) Unani on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 01, 2024.
 A total of 27 posts for Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) will be filled through the recruitment drive in the  Uttar Pradesh Ayush Department (Unani).  Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Grade pay  4600/- (Pay Scale level-7, pay matrix  44900-142400).
 

You can check all the details regarding the UPPSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here. 

UPPSC Jobs 2023: Important Dates

  • Date of Commencement of online application: December 04, 2023
  • Last date for submission of online application: January 01, 2024
  • Last Date of Correction / Modification in submitted online application : January 11, 2024

UPPSC Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse Unani (Male)-02
Staff Nurse Unani (Female)-25
 

Educational Qualifications For UPPSC Jobs 2023:

  • Candidates should have passed High School examination with Science and passed Intermediate examination of the Board of High School & Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an examination recognised by the government as equivalent
  •  Possess diploma in Medical and Surgical Nursing (Unani) registrable with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine board of Uttar Pradesh.
  • Possess diploma in Midwifery (Unani) registrable with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh.
  • Possess registration certificate as Unani Nurse and Midwife (Dhatri) from the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh.
  • Certificate of Registration of Nursing Council.
  • You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.
     

UPPSC Account Assistant Posts 2023: Age Limit (As on July 1, 2023 )

  • Minimum age: 21 years
  • Maximum age: 40 years

UPPSC Jobs 2023: Pay Scale 

Grade pay  4600/- (Pay Scale level-7, pay matrix  44900-142400).
 
 
UPPSC Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF
 

How To Apply For UPPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.
  • Step 2: Candidates are advised to make One Time Registration (O.T.R.) and obtain O.T.R. to apply for these posts.
  • Step 3:  Now ticks on 'Yes' and clicks on 'Go' button, 'Enter your O.T.R. Number' will be displayed where you have to fill O.T.R. Number and click on 'Proceed' button.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now follow the guidelines displayed on the notification and fulfill the steps for applying process.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

