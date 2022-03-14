UPPSC Technical Education (Teaching) Service Admit Card 2022 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Here's Direct Link

UPPSC Technical Education Teaching Service Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and other details.

UPPSC Technical Education Teaching Service Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Technical Education Service Teacher Remaining Subject Exam. Candidates who applied for UPPSC Technical Education Recruitment 2022 Exam can download their admit card through the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Technical Education Teaching Service Exam is scheduled to be held on 22 December 2022 at various centers. The admit card for the same has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given below while downloading the admit card.

How to Download UPPSC Technical Education Teaching Service Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the notification link that 'CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO.A-7/E-1/2021 U.P. TECHNICAL EDUCATION (TEACHING) SERVICES EXAM.-2021 (LEC.ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING /LEC.COMPUTER /LEC.PHYSICS /LEC.CHEMISTRY /LEC.MATHEMATICS)' flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code, and click on the download admit card. UPPSC Technical Education Teaching Service Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download UPPSC Technical Education Teaching Service Admit Card 202 and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC Technical Education Teaching Service Admit Card 2022

The candidates are advised to bring voter id, passport, driving license and other details. Candidates are advised to directly download UPPSC Technical Education (Teaching) Service Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.