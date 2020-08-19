UPSC CAPF 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check AC Written Exam (450 Marks) & Interview (150 Marks) Details

UPSC CAPF Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: UPSC has released the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Notification to fill 209 vacancies in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC) in the armed forces such as BSF, SSB, CRPF, CISF & ITBP. This year, UPSC CAPF Exam will be held on 20th December 2020. The written exam will be held on the lines of exam structure mentioned in the CAPF Notification 2020. In this article, the latest syllabus and exam pattern of the CAPF AC 2020 written exam is shared along with the details of Interview round and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Go through these details below and start your preparations to score high in the written exam.
The UPSC CAPF AC exam is a great opportunity for candidates to join the security forces of India such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The role of these forces is to defend the national interests against the potential threats. Candidates who look forward to get recruited in these armed forces, it is the right opportunity to apply now for UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Exam.
Get UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Exam Updates
Here are some Important Dates of UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam:
|
Important Dates for UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam
|
UPSC CAPF Application Dates
|
18th August to 7th September 2020
|
Last Date to apply online
|
7 September 2020
|
Withdrawal of Online Application
|
14 September to 20 September 2020
|
UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2020
|
20th December 2020
UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2020
UPSC will be conducting the written exam in December 2020 for selection of candidates for recruitment in BSF/SSB/CISF/CRPF/ITBP. The selection process for the UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2020 comprises four stages:
- Written Exam
- Physical Efficiency Test & Medical Standards Test
- Interview
- Merit List
The CAPF written exam is the first stage for the selection of candidates for next round. The exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Physical & Medical Standards Test. The exam is held on the basis of exam pattern notified by the UPSC. Here is the detailed latest exam pattern:
|
Paper
|
Paper Name
|
Time
|
Marks
|
Paper I
|
General Ability & Intelligence
|
2 Hours
10:00 am to 12:00 Noon
|
250 Marks
|
Paper II
|
General Studies, Essay & Comprehension
|
3 Hours
2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
|
200 Marks
-Paper I & II will be in bilingual language-Hindi & English, excluding English paper
-Paper I is of 2 hours duration and Paper II is of 3 Hours duration
-Paper I will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer
-Paper II is of descriptive format
-Paper-I is a qualifying stage; Paper II will only be checked of those candidates who clear the Paper I
UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2020
Let’s now have a look at Syllabus of UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam:
|
UPSC CAPF Written Exam Syllabus
|
|
Paper 1: General Ability & Intelligence (250 Marks)
|
|
Topic
|
Syllabus
|
|
General Mental Ability
|
Logical Reasoning
Quantitative Aptitude
Numerical ability
Data Interpretation
This section tests the quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, numerical ability and data interpretation of aspirants
|
|
General Science
|
General Awareness
Scientific Temper
Comprehension & Appreciation of Scientific Phenomena
Information Technology
Biotechnology
Environmental Science
|
|
Current Events
|
Questions will be from Current Events of national and international importance in areas of:
Culture
Music
Arts
Literature
Sports
Governance
Societal and Developmental Issues
Industry
Business
Globalisation
|
|
Indian Polity and Economy
|
Questions will be asked from:
Indian political system
Constitution of India
Social systems and public administration
Economic development in India
Regional and international security issues
Human rights & its indicators
|
|
Indian History
|
Questions will be asked to test candidates' knowledge of growth of nationalism in India and freedom movement.
Indian History, Culture and Civilisation
Freedom Movement in India
Indian Constitution and Administration
Elementary knowledge of Five Year Plans of India
Panchayati Raj
Co-operatives and Community Development
Forces shaping the Modern India
Renaissance
Exploration and Discovery
|
|
Indian and World Geography
|
Earth
Latitudes and Longitudes
Concept of time
International Date Line
Movements of Earth and their effects
Origin of Earth
Rocks and their classification
Weathering
Earthquakes and Volcanoes
Ocean Currents and Tides
Atmosphere and its composition
Temperature and Atmospheric Pressure
Planetary Winds
Cyclones and Anti-cyclones
Humidity
Condensation and Precipitation
Types of Climate
Major Natural regions of the World
Regional Geography of India
Mineral and Power resources
Imports and Exports of India
World Geography
|
|
Syllabus of Paper II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension
|
Part-A
(80 Marks)
|
Essay questions
The topics of essay questions could be on:
Modern Indian History
Freedom Struggle
Geography
Polity
Economy
Security
Human Rights
Analytical Ability
|
Part-B
(120 Marks)
|
Comprehensions
Précis writing
Communications/language skills
Developing counter arguments
Simple grammar
Other aspects
UPSC CAPF 2020: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) OR Physical & Medical Standards Test
Candidates who successfully qualify the written exam will get shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) OR Physical & Medical Standards Test. The UPSC CAPF PET involves:
|
Physical Test
|
Female
|
Male
|
100 Meter race
|
18 Seconds
|
16 Seconds
|
800 Meter race
|
4 minutes 45 second
|
3 minutes 45 second
|
Long Jump
|
3.0 Meters (3 chances)
|
3.5 Meters (3 chances)
|
Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.)
|
-
|
4.5 Meters
Candidates who qualify the physical test will be called for Medical Standards Test that will include:
Distance Vision (Corrected): Better Eye 6/6 and Worse Eye 6/9
Near Vision: Better Eye N6 and Worse Eye N9
Colour Vision standard: Colour Perception-III (CP-III) by ISIHARA plates
UPSC CAPF Interview/Personality Test 2020
Candidates who clear both Physical and Medical tests will then be called for the CAPF Interview or Personality Test. The Interview will be of 150 marks. Candidates who will get shortlisted for the Interview round will be provisionally asked to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to indicate their preference of Armed Forces such as BSF, CISF. CRPF, ITBP & SSB.
UPSC CAPF AC Final Selection 2020
The final selection of the candidates will be done through the UPSC CAPF Merit List. UPSC will prepare the final merit list on the basis of marks obtained in the CAPF Written Exam and Interview/Personality Test.