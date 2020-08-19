UPSC CAPF 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check AC Written Exam (450 Marks) & Interview (150 Marks) Details

UPSC CAPF Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: UPSC has released the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Notification to fill 209 vacancies in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC) in the armed forces such as BSF, SSB, CRPF, CISF & ITBP. This year, UPSC CAPF Exam will be held on 20th December 2020. The written exam will be held on the lines of exam structure mentioned in the CAPF Notification 2020. In this article, the latest syllabus and exam pattern of the CAPF AC 2020 written exam is shared along with the details of Interview round and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Go through these details below and start your preparations to score high in the written exam.

The UPSC CAPF AC exam is a great opportunity for candidates to join the security forces of India such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The role of these forces is to defend the national interests against the potential threats. Candidates who look forward to get recruited in these armed forces, it is the right opportunity to apply now for UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Exam.

Here are some Important Dates of UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam UPSC CAPF Application Dates 18th August to 7th September 2020 Last Date to apply online 7 September 2020 Withdrawal of Online Application 14 September to 20 September 2020 UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2020 20th December 2020

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2020

UPSC will be conducting the written exam in December 2020 for selection of candidates for recruitment in BSF/SSB/CISF/CRPF/ITBP. The selection process for the UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2020 comprises four stages:

- Written Exam

- Physical Efficiency Test & Medical Standards Test

- Interview

- Merit List

The CAPF written exam is the first stage for the selection of candidates for next round. The exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Physical & Medical Standards Test. The exam is held on the basis of exam pattern notified by the UPSC. Here is the detailed latest exam pattern:

Paper Paper Name Time Marks Paper I General Ability & Intelligence 2 Hours 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon 250 Marks Paper II General Studies, Essay & Comprehension 3 Hours 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm 200 Marks

-Paper I & II will be in bilingual language-Hindi & English, excluding English paper

-Paper I is of 2 hours duration and Paper II is of 3 Hours duration

-Paper I will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer

-Paper II is of descriptive format

-Paper-I is a qualifying stage; Paper II will only be checked of those candidates who clear the Paper I

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2020

Let’s now have a look at Syllabus of UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam:

UPSC CAPF Written Exam Syllabus Paper 1: General Ability & Intelligence (250 Marks) Topic Syllabus General Mental Ability Logical Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude Numerical ability Data Interpretation This section tests the quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, numerical ability and data interpretation of aspirants General Science General Awareness Scientific Temper Comprehension & Appreciation of Scientific Phenomena Information Technology Biotechnology Environmental Science Current Events Questions will be from Current Events of national and international importance in areas of: Culture Music Arts Literature Sports Governance Societal and Developmental Issues Industry Business Globalisation Indian Polity and Economy Questions will be asked from: Indian political system Constitution of India Social systems and public administration Economic development in India Regional and international security issues Human rights & its indicators Indian History Questions will be asked to test candidates' knowledge of growth of nationalism in India and freedom movement. Indian History, Culture and Civilisation Freedom Movement in India Indian Constitution and Administration Elementary knowledge of Five Year Plans of India Panchayati Raj Co-operatives and Community Development Forces shaping the Modern India Renaissance Exploration and Discovery Indian and World Geography Earth Latitudes and Longitudes Concept of time International Date Line Movements of Earth and their effects Origin of Earth Rocks and their classification Weathering Earthquakes and Volcanoes Ocean Currents and Tides Atmosphere and its composition Temperature and Atmospheric Pressure Planetary Winds Cyclones and Anti-cyclones Humidity Condensation and Precipitation Types of Climate Major Natural regions of the World Regional Geography of India Mineral and Power resources Imports and Exports of India World Geography Syllabus of Paper II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension Part-A (80 Marks) Essay questions The topics of essay questions could be on: Modern Indian History Freedom Struggle Geography Polity Economy Security Human Rights Analytical Ability Part-B (120 Marks) Comprehensions Précis writing Communications/language skills Developing counter arguments Simple grammar Other aspects

UPSC CAPF 2020: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) OR Physical & Medical Standards Test

Candidates who successfully qualify the written exam will get shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) OR Physical & Medical Standards Test. The UPSC CAPF PET involves:

Physical Test Female Male 100 Meter race 18 Seconds 16 Seconds 800 Meter race 4 minutes 45 second 3 minutes 45 second Long Jump 3.0 Meters (3 chances) 3.5 Meters (3 chances) Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.) - 4.5 Meters

Candidates who qualify the physical test will be called for Medical Standards Test that will include:

Distance Vision (Corrected): Better Eye 6/6 and Worse Eye 6/9

Near Vision: Better Eye N6 and Worse Eye N9

Colour Vision standard: Colour Perception-III (CP-III) by ISIHARA plates

UPSC CAPF Interview/Personality Test 2020

Candidates who clear both Physical and Medical tests will then be called for the CAPF Interview or Personality Test. The Interview will be of 150 marks. Candidates who will get shortlisted for the Interview round will be provisionally asked to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to indicate their preference of Armed Forces such as BSF, CISF. CRPF, ITBP & SSB.

UPSC CAPF AC Final Selection 2020

The final selection of the candidates will be done through the UPSC CAPF Merit List. UPSC will prepare the final merit list on the basis of marks obtained in the CAPF Written Exam and Interview/Personality Test.