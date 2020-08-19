Study at Home
UPSC CAPF 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check AC Written Exam (450 Marks) & Interview (150 Marks) Details

UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Get latest Exam Pattern of UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Written Exam and detailed syllabus for General Ability & Intelligence and General Studies, Essay & Comprehension. PDF Download UPSC CAPF Syllabus & Exam Pattern.

Aug 19, 2020 17:03 IST
UPSC CAPF 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern
UPSC CAPF Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: UPSC has released the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Notification to fill 209 vacancies in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC) in the armed forces such as BSF, SSB, CRPF, CISF & ITBP. This year, UPSC CAPF Exam will be held on 20th December 2020. The written exam will be held on the lines of exam structure mentioned in the CAPF Notification 2020. In this article, the latest syllabus and exam pattern of the CAPF AC 2020 written exam is shared along with the details of Interview round and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Go through these details below and start your preparations to score high in the written exam.

The UPSC CAPF AC exam is a great opportunity for candidates to join the security forces of India such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The role of these forces is to defend the national interests against the potential threats. Candidates who look forward to get recruited in these armed forces, it is the right opportunity to apply now for UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Exam.

Get UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Exam Updates

Here are some Important Dates of UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam

UPSC CAPF Application Dates

18th August to 7th September 2020

Last Date to apply online

7 September 2020

Withdrawal of Online Application

14 September to 20 September 2020

UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2020

20th December 2020

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2020

UPSC will be conducting the written exam in December 2020 for selection of candidates for recruitment in BSF/SSB/CISF/CRPF/ITBP. The selection process for the UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2020 comprises four stages:

- Written Exam

- Physical Efficiency Test & Medical Standards Test

- Interview

- Merit List

The CAPF written exam is the first stage for the selection of candidates for next round. The exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Physical & Medical Standards Test. The exam is held on the basis of exam pattern notified by the UPSC. Here is the detailed latest exam pattern:

Paper

Paper Name

Time

Marks

Paper I

General Ability & Intelligence

2 Hours

10:00 am to 12:00 Noon

250 Marks

Paper II

General Studies, Essay & Comprehension

3 Hours

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

200 Marks

-Paper I & II will be in bilingual language-Hindi & English, excluding English paper

-Paper I is of 2 hours duration and Paper II is of 3 Hours duration

-Paper I will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer

-Paper II is of descriptive format

-Paper-I is a qualifying stage; Paper II will only be checked of those candidates who clear the Paper I

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2020

Let’s now have a look at Syllabus of UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam:

UPSC CAPF Written Exam Syllabus

 

Paper 1: General Ability & Intelligence (250 Marks)

 

Topic

Syllabus

 

General Mental Ability

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

Numerical ability

Data Interpretation

This section tests the quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, numerical ability and data interpretation of aspirants

 

General Science

General Awareness

Scientific Temper

Comprehension & Appreciation of Scientific Phenomena

Information Technology

Biotechnology

Environmental Science

 

Current Events

Questions will be from Current Events of national and international importance in areas of:

Culture

Music

Arts

Literature

Sports

Governance

Societal and Developmental Issues

Industry

Business

Globalisation

 

Indian Polity and Economy

Questions will be asked from:

Indian political system

Constitution of India

Social systems and public administration

Economic development in India

Regional and international security issues

Human rights & its indicators

 

Indian History

Questions will be asked to test candidates' knowledge of growth of nationalism in India and freedom movement.

Indian History, Culture and Civilisation

Freedom Movement in India

Indian Constitution and Administration

Elementary knowledge of Five Year Plans of India

Panchayati Raj

Co-operatives and Community Development

Forces shaping the Modern India

Renaissance

Exploration and Discovery

 

Indian and World Geography

Earth

Latitudes and Longitudes

Concept of time

International Date Line

Movements of Earth and their effects

Origin of Earth

Rocks and their classification

Weathering

Earthquakes and Volcanoes

Ocean Currents and Tides

Atmosphere and its composition

Temperature and Atmospheric Pressure

Planetary Winds

Cyclones and Anti-cyclones

Humidity

Condensation and Precipitation

Types of Climate

Major Natural regions of the World

Regional Geography of India

Mineral and Power resources

Imports and Exports of India

World Geography

 

Syllabus of Paper II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension

Part-A

(80 Marks)

Essay questions

The topics of essay questions could be on:

Modern Indian History

Freedom Struggle

Geography

Polity

Economy

Security

Human Rights

Analytical Ability

Part-B

(120 Marks)

Comprehensions

Précis writing

Communications/language skills

Developing counter arguments

Simple grammar

Other aspects

UPSC CAPF 2020: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) OR Physical & Medical Standards Test

Candidates who successfully qualify the written exam will get shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) OR Physical & Medical Standards Test. The UPSC CAPF PET involves:

Physical Test

Female

Male

100 Meter race

18 Seconds

16 Seconds

800 Meter race

4 minutes 45 second

3 minutes 45 second

Long Jump

3.0 Meters (3 chances)

3.5 Meters (3 chances)

Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.)

-

4.5 Meters

Candidates who qualify the physical test will be called for Medical Standards Test that will include:

Distance Vision (Corrected): Better Eye 6/6 and Worse Eye 6/9

Near Vision: Better Eye N6 and Worse Eye N9

Colour Vision standard: Colour Perception-III (CP-III) by ISIHARA plates

UPSC CAPF Interview/Personality Test 2020

Candidates who clear both Physical and Medical tests will then be called for the CAPF Interview or Personality Test. The Interview will be of 150 marks. Candidates who will get shortlisted for the Interview round will be provisionally asked to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to indicate their preference of Armed Forces such as BSF, CISF. CRPF, ITBP & SSB.

UPSC CAPF AC Final Selection 2020

The final selection of the candidates will be done through the UPSC CAPF Merit List. UPSC will prepare the final merit list on the basis of marks obtained in the CAPF Written Exam and Interview/Personality Test.

