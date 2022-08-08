UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

UPSC CAPF (AC) 2022 Written Exam was successfully held on 7th August 2022. Candidates reported that the UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam was Easy to Moderate. Check Paper-wise questions asked.

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 on 7th August 2022 for eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

In this article, we have shared UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Questions Asked for Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence and Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 10th May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date 17th May to 23rd May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date 15th July to 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date Expected in September - October 2022

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2022

The written examination to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission will be held on 07th August 2022 and will comprise two papers. Paper I General Ability and Intelligence will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type that will carry 250 Marks. Paper II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be Descriptive in nature and carry 200 Marks. The medium of both Papers will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Papers Total Number of Questions Total Marks Total Duration Paper-I (General Ability and Intelligence) 200 (MCQ) 250 200 Paper-II (General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension) 6 (Descriptive) 2 Hours 3 Hours

NOTE: There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Detailed, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 253 Vacancies

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Selection Procedure, Physical & Medical Standards

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam on 7th August 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

In the Paper-I, candidates reported that the difficulty level was ‘Moderate to Difficult’ and they were able to make 80-85 good attempts. In the Paper-II, candidates reported that the difficulty level was ‘Moderate’.

UPSC CAPF Paper-I Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Paper Good Attempts Difficulty Level Paper 1 80-85 Moderate to Difficult

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Paper-wise Exam Review

UPSC CAPF Paper-I Topic-wise Analysis

Name of the Sub-Section No. of Questions asked Difficulty Level Indian Polity 11-15 Moderate to Difficult Geography 18-20 Moderate to Difficult Economics 8-10 Moderate to Difficult Ancient History 6-8 Moderate to Difficult Medieval 3-5 Moderate to Difficult Modern History 9-11 Moderate to Difficult Current Affairs 25-27 Moderate to Difficult Physics 9-11 Easy to Moderate Chemistry 8-11 Easy to Moderate Biology 9-11 Easy to Moderate Reasoning 3-5 Easy to Moderate Maths 12-15 Easy to Moderate Overall Moderate to Difficult

UPSC CAPF Paper-II Topic-wise Analysis

Sections No. of Questions Difficulty Level Essay 4 Moderate Report Writing 2 Debate 2 Grammar 9 Reading Comprehension 1

UPSC CAPF Topics Asked (Paper-II)

Essay Writing

Topics were related to the current affairs and developments in defence, economy, as well as environmental issues:

Indian Armed Forces are a combination of Strategic Thinking and Timely Action

Price Rise: Causes & Effects

What can be done to stop wars

The Emerging Role of Women in the Indian Armed Forces

Campaign to Save Endangered Species

Writing Arguments

Topics were devised to assess candidates' knowledge and critical thinking abilities:

Video Games Sharpen the Mind

United Nations Organization has become redundant

Report Writing

Green Energy Progress in India

Evidences of fellow feeling during the COVID 19 Pandemic

English Grammar

Make sentences using given phrases

Error spotting and rewriting

Rewrite as directed (Active/ Passive, Direct/ Indirect, use of adverb, etc.)

UPSC CAPF AC Result Date

The UPSC CAPF 2022 Written Exam Result is expected to be released in September-October 2022. Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be summoned for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.