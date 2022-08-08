UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 on 7th August 2022 for eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
In this article, we have shared UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Questions Asked for Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence and Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.
UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar
|
Event
|
Dates
|
UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date
|
20th April 2022
|
UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date
|
20th April 2022
|
UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date
|
10th May 2022
|
UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date
|
17th May to 23rd May 2022
|
UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date
|
15th July to 7th August 2022
|
UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date
|
7th August 2022
|
UPSC CAPF AC Result Date
|
Expected in September - October 2022
UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2022
The written examination to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission will be held on 07th August 2022 and will comprise two papers. Paper I General Ability and Intelligence will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type that will carry 250 Marks. Paper II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be Descriptive in nature and carry 200 Marks. The medium of both Papers will be set in English as well as Hindi.
|
Papers
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Total Duration
|
Paper-I
(General Ability and Intelligence)
|
200 (MCQ)
|
250
|
200
|
Paper-II
(General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension)
|
6 (Descriptive)
|
2 Hours
|
3 Hours
NOTE: There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.
UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
In the Paper-I, candidates reported that the difficulty level was ‘Moderate to Difficult’ and they were able to make 80-85 good attempts. In the Paper-II, candidates reported that the difficulty level was ‘Moderate’.
UPSC CAPF Paper-I Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
|
Paper
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Paper 1
|
80-85
|
Moderate to Difficult
UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Paper-wise Exam Review
UPSC CAPF Paper-I Topic-wise Analysis
|
Name of the Sub-Section
|
No. of Questions asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Indian Polity
|
11-15
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Geography
|
18-20
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Economics
|
8-10
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Ancient History
|
6-8
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Medieval
|
3-5
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Modern History
|
9-11
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Current Affairs
|
25-27
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Physics
|
9-11
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Chemistry
|
8-11
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Biology
|
9-11
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Reasoning
|
3-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Maths
|
12-15
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Overall
|
Moderate to Difficult
UPSC CAPF Paper-II Topic-wise Analysis
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Essay
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Report Writing
|
2
|
Debate
|
2
|
Grammar
|
9
|
Reading Comprehension
|
1
UPSC CAPF Topics Asked (Paper-II)
Essay Writing
Topics were related to the current affairs and developments in defence, economy, as well as environmental issues:
- Indian Armed Forces are a combination of Strategic Thinking and Timely Action
- Price Rise: Causes & Effects
- What can be done to stop wars
- The Emerging Role of Women in the Indian Armed Forces
- Campaign to Save Endangered Species
Writing Arguments
Topics were devised to assess candidates' knowledge and critical thinking abilities:
- Video Games Sharpen the Mind
- United Nations Organization has become redundant
- Report Writing
- Green Energy Progress in India
- Evidences of fellow feeling during the COVID 19 Pandemic
English Grammar
- Make sentences using given phrases
- Error spotting and rewriting
- Rewrite as directed (Active/ Passive, Direct/ Indirect, use of adverb, etc.)
UPSC CAPF AC Result Date
The UPSC CAPF 2022 Written Exam Result is expected to be released in September-October 2022. Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be summoned for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.