UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

UPSC CAPF (AC) 2022 Written Exam was successfully held on 7th August 2022. Candidates reported that the UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam was Easy to Moderate. Check Paper-wise questions asked.

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022: Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level Paper 1 & Paper 2
UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022: Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level Paper 1 & Paper 2

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 on 7th August 2022 for eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

In this article, we have shared UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Questions Asked for Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence and Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar

Event

Dates

UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date

20th April 2022

UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date

20th April 2022

UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date

10th May 2022

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date

17th May to 23rd May 2022

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date

15th July to 7th August 2022

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date

7th August 2022

UPSC CAPF AC Result Date

Expected in September - October 2022

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2022

The written examination to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission will be held on 07th August 2022 and will comprise two papers. Paper I General Ability and Intelligence will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type that will carry 250 Marks. Paper II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be Descriptive in nature and carry 200 Marks. The medium of both Papers will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Papers

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Total Duration

Paper-I

(General Ability and Intelligence)

200 (MCQ)

250

200

Paper-II  

(General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension)

6 (Descriptive)

2 Hours

3 Hours

NOTE: There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Detailed, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 253 Vacancies

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Selection Procedure, Physical & Medical Standards

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam on 7th August 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

In the Paper-I, candidates reported that the difficulty level was ‘Moderate to Difficult’ and they were able to make 80-85 good attempts. In the Paper-II, candidates reported that the difficulty level was ‘Moderate’.

UPSC CAPF Paper-I Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Paper 

Good Attempts 

 Difficulty Level

Paper 1 

80-85

Moderate to Difficult

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Paper-wise Exam Review

UPSC CAPF Paper-I Topic-wise Analysis

Name of the Sub-Section

No. of Questions asked

Difficulty Level

Indian Polity

11-15

Moderate to Difficult

Geography

18-20

Moderate to Difficult

Economics

8-10

Moderate to Difficult

Ancient History

6-8

Moderate to Difficult

Medieval

3-5

Moderate to Difficult

Modern History

9-11

Moderate to Difficult

Current Affairs 

25-27

Moderate to Difficult

Physics

9-11

Easy to Moderate 

Chemistry

8-11

Easy to Moderate

Biology

9-11

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning

3-5

Easy to Moderate

Maths

12-15

Easy to Moderate

Overall

Moderate to Difficult

UPSC CAPF Paper-II Topic-wise Analysis

Sections

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Essay

4

Moderate

Report Writing

2

Debate

2

Grammar

9

Reading Comprehension

1

UPSC CAPF Topics Asked (Paper-II)

Essay Writing

Topics were related to the current affairs and developments in defence, economy, as well as environmental issues:

  • Indian Armed Forces are a combination of Strategic Thinking and Timely Action
  • Price Rise: Causes & Effects
  • What can be done to stop wars
  • The Emerging Role of Women in the Indian Armed Forces
  • Campaign to Save Endangered Species

Writing Arguments

Topics were devised to assess candidates' knowledge and critical thinking abilities:

  • Video Games Sharpen the Mind
  • United Nations Organization has become redundant
  • Report Writing
  • Green Energy Progress in India
  • Evidences of fellow feeling during the COVID 19 Pandemic

English Grammar

  • Make sentences using given phrases
  • Error spotting and rewriting
  • Rewrite as directed (Active/ Passive, Direct/ Indirect, use of adverb, etc.)

UPSC CAPF AC Result Date

The UPSC CAPF 2022 Written Exam Result is expected to be released in September-October 2022. Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be summoned for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

 

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022?

Read our article UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2022 (7th August 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level on Jagran Josh.

Q2. How many vacancies are there in UPSC CAPF 2022?

UPSC CAPF 2022 will recruit 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB.

Q3. When will be the UPSC CAPF Answer Key 2022 Official released?

UPSC CAPF Answer Key 2022 Official is expected to be released within 15 days from the date of examination.

Q4. When will be the UPSC CAPF Result 2022 announced?

UPSC CAPF 2022 Written Exam Result is expected to be released in September-October 2022.

Take Free Online Central Armed Police Forces CAPF (AC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment ()

Post Comment

1 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.