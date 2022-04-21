UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern

UPSC CAPF 2022 Syllabus: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Interested candidates can apply online for UPSC CAPF 2022 Assistant Commandants from 20th April 2022 to 10th May 2022. Eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination. In this article, we have shared UPSC CAPF 2022 Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for 253 Vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in Central Armed Police Forces.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar/ Important Dates

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 10th May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date 17th May to 23rd May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date 2nd/ 3rd week of July 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date Expected in September - October 2022

UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam Pattern

The written examination to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission will be held on 07th August 2022 and will comprise two papers. Paper I General Ability and Intelligence will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type that will carry 250 Marks. Paper II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be Descriptive in nature and carry 200 Marks. The medium of both Papers will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Papers Total Number of Questions Total Marks Total Duration Paper-I (General Ability and Intelligence) 200 (MCQ) 250 200 Paper-II (General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension) 6 (Descriptive) 2 Hours 3 Hours

NOTE: There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Syllabus

Papers Syllabus Paper I (General Ability and Intelligence) 1. General Mental Ability The questions will be designed to test the logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude including numerical ability, and data interpretation. 2. General Science The questions will be set to test general awareness, scientific temper, comprehension and appreciation of scientific phenomena of everyday observation including new areas of importance like Information Technology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science. 3. Current Events of National and International Importance The questions will test the candidates’ awareness of current events of national and international importance in the broad areas of culture, music, arts, literature, sports, governance, societal and developmental issues, industry, business, globalisation, and interplay among nations. 4. Indian Polity and Economy The questions shall aim to test candidates’ knowledge of the Country’s political system and the Constitution of India, social systems and public administration, economic development in India, regional and international security issues and human rights including its indicators. 5. History of India The questions will broadly cover the subject in its social, economic and political aspects. This shall also include the areas of growth of nationalism and freedom movement. 6. Indian and World Geography The questions shall cover the physical, social and economic aspects of geography pertaining to India and the World. Paper II (General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension) Part-A – Essay questions which are to be answered in long narrative form either in Hindi or English totaling 80 Marks. The indicative topics are modern Indian history especially of the freedom struggle, geography, polity and economy, knowledge of security and human rights issues, and analytical ability. Part-B – Comprehension, précis writing, other communications/language skills – to be attempted in English only (Marks 120) – The topics are Comprehension passages, précis writing, developing counter arguments, simple grammar and other aspects of language testing.

