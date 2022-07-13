UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam on 7th August 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam on 7th August 2022. UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2022 is to release in 2nd/3rd week of July 2022. Check Previous Years’ Questions Papers for Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence and Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

UPSC CAPF Previous Years Question Papers: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 on 7th August 2022 for eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to be available for download in the 2nd/3rd week of July 2022.

In this article, we have shared UPSC CAPF 2022 Previous Years’ Questions Papers for Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence and Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension for 253 Vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in Central Armed Police Forces.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar/ Important Dates

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 10th May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date 17th May to 23rd May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date 2nd/ 3rd week of July 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date Expected in September - October 2022

UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam Pattern

The written examination to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission will be held on 07th August 2022 and will comprise two papers. Paper I General Ability and Intelligence will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type that will carry 250 Marks. Paper II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be Descriptive in nature and carry 200 Marks. The medium of both Papers will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Papers Total Number of Questions Total Marks Total Duration Paper-I (General Ability and Intelligence) 200 (MCQ) 250 200 Paper-II (General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension) 6 (Descriptive) 2 Hours 3 Hours

NOTE: There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Detailed, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 253 Vacancies

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Selection Procedure, Physical & Medical Standards

Also Read: UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern

UPSC CAPF Previous Years’ Question Papers (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018)

Candidates appearing for the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2022 can download the UPSC CAPF Previous Years’ Question Paper here to ace their preparation. We have provided previous years’ question papers for both Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence and Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) 2021 Question Papers

Papers Download PDF Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence Download PDF Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension Download PDF

UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) 2020 Question Papers

Papers Download PDF Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence Download PDF Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension Download PDF

UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) 2019 Question Papers

Papers Download PDF Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence Download PDF Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension Download PDF

UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) 2018 Question Papers

Papers Download PDF Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence Download PDF Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension Download PDF

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)