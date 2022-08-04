UPSC CAPF 2022 Written Exam on 7th August 2022: Check Last-Minute Tips, Exam Instructions, COVID Guidelines

UPSC CAPF Preparation Strategy 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 on 7th August 2022 for eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2022 is now available for download till 7th August 2022.

In this article, candidates can check the last-minute tips, exam instructions for objective & descriptive papers, and COVID guidelines.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 10th May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date 17th May to 23rd May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date 15th July to 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date Expected in September - October 2022

UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam Pattern

The written examination to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission will be held on 07th August 2022 and will comprise two papers. Paper I General Ability and Intelligence will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type that will carry 250 Marks. Paper II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be Descriptive in nature and carry 200 Marks. The medium of both Papers will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Papers Total Number of Questions Total Marks Total Duration Paper-I (General Ability and Intelligence) 200 (MCQ) 250 200 Paper-II (General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension) 6 (Descriptive) 2 Hours 3 Hours

NOTE: There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Preparation Tips to Score High

1. Candidates appearing for the UPSC CAPF Paper-I General Ability and Intelligence will be asked 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) from topics: General Mental Ability, General Science, Current Events of National and International Importance, Indian Polity and Economy, History of India, and Indian and World Geography.

2. Candidates appearing for the UPSC CAPF Paper-II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be asked 6 (Descriptive) questions from topics: Essay Writing, Précis Writing, Comprehension, General Studies, and other aspects of language testing. Descriptive Paper requires candidates to develop good writing skills and current affairs knowledge to be able to write meaningful content in a well-structured manner. Candidates should go through editorials of newspapers and current affairs. Read grammar books to stay abreast with the latest letter-writing formats.

3. Penalty for Wrong Answers (In Objective Type Question Paper): Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Paper. One-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there will be the same penalty as above for that question. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

4. There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only for those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.

5. Practice UPSC CAPF Previous Years’ Question Papers (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018) to ace your preparation in both Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence and Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidates are required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Articles permitted inside Examination Hall: Clipboard or hardboard (on which nothing is written), a good quality black ball pen for making responses on the Answer Sheet. Answer Sheet and sheet for rough work will be supplied by the invigilator.

Articles not permitted inside Examination Hall: Do not bring into the Examination Hall any article other than those specified above e.g. books, notes, loose sheets, electronic or any other type of calculators, mathematical and drawing instruments, Log Tables, stencils of maps, slide rules, Test Booklets, rough sheets pertaining to the earlier session(s), etc.

Mobile phones or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including a ban from future examinations. Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones etc. to the venue of the examination, as arrangements for safekeeping cannot be assured.

3. In the objective tests, use a black ball pen only to darken the circles. For writing in boxes, they should use a black ball pen. Write in black ball pen your Centre and subject followed by Test Booklet series (in bracket), subject code, and roll number at the appropriate space provided on the Answer Sheet at the top.

4. In descriptive/conventional tests, answers are to be written in their own hand. Write the answers in your own hand in ink. A pencil may be used for rough work. Answers in excess of the prescribed number will be ignored. Questions relating to précis should be attempted only on précis sheets to be supplied on demand by the invigilators. Precis sheet, whether used or not, should be placed inside the answer books and fastened along with the additional answer book(s), if any. Candidates who fail to observe this instruction will be penalized. Do not write your roll number on these sheets.

5. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam. Carry your mask and hand sanitizer.

6. Carry all exam-related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc). Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2022