UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Selection Procedure, Physical & Medical Standards

UPSC CAPF 2022 Selection Procedure: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Interested candidates can apply online for UPSC CAPF 2022 Assistant Commandants from 20th April 2022 to 10th May 2022. Eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination. In this article, we have shared UPSC CAPF 2022 Selection Procedure, Physical & Medical Standards for 253 Vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in Central Armed Police Forces.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 10th May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date 17th May to 23rd May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date 2nd/ 3rd week of July 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date Expected in September - October 2022

UPSC CAPF 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection procedure for UPSC CAPF 2022 will include:

(i) Written Exam

(ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests

Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be summoned for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. Those candidates who meet the prescribed Physical Standards as specified will be put through the Physical Efficiency Tests as indicated below:

Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests

Test Males Females 100 Meters race In 16 seconds In 18 seconds 800 Meters race In 3 minutes 45 seconds In 4 minutes 45 seconds Long Jump 3.5 Meters (3 chances) 3.0 meters (3 chances) Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.) 4.5 Meters -

NOTE:

A woman candidate, who as a result of a test is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks standing or over, shall be declared temporarily unfit and her appointment is held in abeyance until the confinement is over. The vacancy against which a woman candidate was selected should be kept reserved for her. She should be re-examined for Physical Efficiency Test six weeks after the date of confinement, subject to the production of the medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner. If she is found fit, she may be appointed to the post kept reserved for and allowed the benefit of seniority in accordance with the instructions of the Government, as amended from time to time.

The Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests will be conducted under the supervision of a Nodal Authority to be appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These tests will be conducted at various centres to be notified after the results of the written examination. Appeals will be entertained only against the Medical Standards Tests and will have to be made to the Appellate Authority designated by the Ministry of Home Affairs within 24 hours after the communication of the result of the Detailed Medical Examination.

Medical Standards Tests

Medical Standards Tests will be conducted only in respect of candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test.

(iii) Interview/Personality Test

Candidates who are declared qualified in the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for Interview/Personality Test to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who are declared medically unfit but allowed to appear before the “Review Medical Board” on their appeal by the Appellate Authority will be called for Interview/Personality Tests provisionally. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 150 Marks. Candidates who are short-listed for Interview/Personality Test, including those shortlisted for Interview/Personality Test provisionally will be issued a Detailed Application Form (DAF) in which among other things, they will be required to indicate their preference of Forces.

(iv) Final Selection/Merit

The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test.'

UPSC CAPF 2022 Physical and Medical Standards

Physical Standards

The minimum requirements for the candidate are as follows:

Requirement Men Women Height 165 cm 157 cm Chest 81 cm (unexpanded) with 5 cm minimum expansion) (Not applicable) Weight 50 kg 46 kg

Male Average Body Weights in Kilograms for Different Age Groups and Heights

Height in CMs Age in years 18-22 23-27 28-32 33-37 156 44-54 46-56 47-58 48-59 158 45-55 47-57 48.5-59.5 49.5-60.5 160 46-56 47.5-58.5 49.5-60.5 50.5-61.5 162 47-58 49-60 50.5-61.5 52-63 164 48-59 50-61 52-63.5 53-65 166 49.5-60.5 51.5-62.5 53-65 54.5-66.5 168 51-62 52.5-64.5 54.5-66.5 56-68 170 52-64 54-66 56-68 57.5-70.5 172 54-66 55.5-67.5 57-70 59-72 174 55-67 57-70 59-72 61-74.5 176 56.5-69 58.5-71.5 60.5-73.5 62-76 178 57.5-70.5 60-73 61.5-75.5 63.5-77.5 180 59--72 61-75 63.5-77.5 65.5-80 182 61-74.5 62.5-76.5 65-79 66.5-81.5 184 63-77 64.5-78.5 66.5-81.5 68.5-83.5 186 63.5-77.5 65.5-80.5 68-83 70-86 188 65-79 67.5-82.5 70-85.5 71.5-87.5 190 66-81 68.5-83.5 70.5-86.5 72.5-88.5

Female Average body Weights in Kilograms for Different Age Groups – Heights

Height in CMs Age in years 18-22 23-27 28-32 33-37 148 34.5-42.5 37-45 38.5-47 39.5-48.5 150 36.5-44.5 37.5-45.5 39-48 40.5-49.5 153 38-46 39-48 41-50 42-51 155 38.5-47.5 40-49 41.5-50.5 43-52.5 158 40.5-49.5 42-51 43-53 44.5-54.5 160 41.5-50.5 43-52.5 44-54 45.5-54.5 163 43-52.5 44-54 46-56 47-57 165 44-54 45.5-55.5 47-58 48.5-59.5 168 45-55 47-57 48.5-59.5 49.5-60.5

NOTE:

(i) The body weights are given in this chart corresponding to only certain heights (in cms). In respect of height in between, the principle of ‘Average’ may be utilized for calculating body weights.

(ii) For calculating average weight beyond the heights tabulated, 0.71 Kg for every one cm of increase or decrease in height may be added or subtracted respectively.

Medical Standards

(a) Eye Sight:

Better eye (corrected vision) Worse eye (corrected vision) Distant vision 6/6 OR 6/9 6/12 OR 6/9 Near Vision N6 (corrected) N9 (corrected) With Glasses/LASIK Surgery* Limits of Refractive errors permitted -4.00 D (including cylinder) Myopia +4.00 D (including cylinder) Hypermetropia Colour Perception-III (CP-III) by ISIHARA plates.

* LASIK surgery correction is permitted subject to prescribed criteria as below:

Age 18-35 years Axial-length 21-26 mm Corneal-thickness 425 micron Pre LASIK error 6 D Post operative Should be stable period refractive flap Interval 06 months (post operative period mandatory (Candidate must have completed 06 months after LASIK surgery while considering for recruitment in CAPFs).

(b) Carrying angle:

Carrying angle should not be more than 15˚ for male and 20˚ for female.

(c) Ear:

i) Candidate should not have any degree of deafness or persistent ear discharge.

ii) Candidate should not have any other condition (congenital or acquired) like atresia of the meatus, exostosis, neoplasm which is causing obstruction of ear passage and should not have history of recurrent earache, tinnitus and vertigo.

(d) Nose:

Candidates should not have DNS, atrophic rhinitis, tubercular ulceration, chronic sinusitis.

(e) Neck:

Candidate should not have enlarged lymph nodes, thyroid or other swelling of neck, inability to extend the neck fully or any evidence of disease of spine or cervical vertebrae.

(f) Teeth:

Candidate must possess sufficient number of sound teeth for efficient mastication. Candidate should not have severe pyorrhea.

(g) Venereal Disease:

Candidate should not have active signs of clinical VD.

(h) Chronic skin diseases:

Candidate should not have chronic skin diseases like Leprosy, chronic dermatitis, extensive Pityriasis Versicolor, psoriasis, SLE etc.

General Standards

a) Speech should be without impediment i.e. no stammering.

b) The candidate should not have any indication of chronic disease like TB, any type of arthritis, high blood pressure, Diabetes, Bronchial Asthma, any heart disease.

c) Candidate should not have perceptible and visible glandular swelling anywhere in the body.

d) Chest should be well formed, devoid of any abnormality like flat chest, Pigeon chest, with rickety rosary efects. Heart and lungs should be sound.

e) Limbs, hands and feet should be well formed and fully developed and there shall be perfect motion of all joints.

f) Should not have any old/mal united fracture of bones.

g) There should be free and perfect movements of all the joints.

h) Feet and toes should be well formed

i) Should not have congenital malformation or defects. (Candidate must have completed 06 months after LASIK surgery while considering for recruitment in CAPFs).

j) Should not bear traces of previous acute or chronic disease pointing to an impaired constitution.

k) Candidate should have no disease of the genito urinary tract.

l) Candidate should have no inguinal, scrotal swelling, any type of Hernia.

m) (Only for male) Both the testicles are in the scrotum and of normal size.

n) The candidate must not have knock knees, flat foot, varicose veins.

o) They must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties.

p) Candidate should not suffer from TACHYCARDIA (more than 100 pulse rate per minute) or BRADYCARDIA (Less than 50 per minute).

q) Candidate should not suffer from Hernia, hemorrhoids, condylomata prolapse rectum.

Tattoo Clause

(a) Content: Being a secular country, the religious sentiments of our countrymen are to be respected and thus, tattoos depicting religious symbol or figures and the name, as followed in Indian Army are to be permitted.

(b) Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of forearm but only left forearm, being non saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed.

(c) Size: Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body.

UPSC CAPF Application Form 2022