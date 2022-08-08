UPSC CAPF Cut-Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2022: UPSC CAPF (AC) 2022 Written Exam was successfully held on 7th August 2022. Candidates reported that the UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam was Easy to Moderate.

UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks
UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 on 7th August 2022 for eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

In this article, we have shared UPSC CAPF Cut-Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years’ Marks for Paper I and Paper II.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar

Event

Dates

UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date

20th April 2022

UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date

20th April 2022

UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date

10th May 2022

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date

17th May to 23rd May 2022

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date

15th July to 7th August 2022

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date

7th August 2022

UPSC CAPF AC Result Date

Expected in September - October 2022

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2022

The UPSC CAPF 2022 Written Exam held on 7th August 2022 comprised two papers. Paper I General Ability and Intelligence was Objective (Multiple Answers) Type that carried 250 Marks. Paper II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension was Descriptive in nature and carried 200 Marks. The medium of both Papers was set in English as well as Hindi.

Papers

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Total Duration

Paper-I

(General Ability and Intelligence)

200 (MCQ)

250

200

Paper-II  

(General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension)

6 (Descriptive)

2 Hours

3 Hours

NOTE: There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.

UPSC CAPF Expected Cut Off 2022

Category

CAPF Paper 1 & 2 Cut-off

CAPF Paper 2

General/OBC/ SC/ ST

15% (450 marks)

25%

Ex-Servicemen

10%

 

Category

Paper-I (Out of 250)

Paper-II (Out of 450)

Final Cut off (Out of 600)

General*

97 - 100

170 - 175

285 - 290

OBC*

95 - 98

165 - 170

280 - 285

SC*

80 - 90

145 - 150

260 - 265

ST*

78 - 83

140 - 145

250 - 255

Ex-S**

26 - 40

62 - 70

173 - 178

UPSC CAPF Previous Years’ Cut Off 2020

S. No.

Category

Minimum qualifying standards in Paper-I

(out of 250)

Minimum qualifying standards in Paper-I + Paper-II

[Written Stage]

(out of 450)

Marks secured by the last recommended candidate

[Final Stage]

(Out of 600)

1.

General

117.34

205

325

2.

EWS

110.00

197

305

3.

OBC

117.34

205

319

4.

SC

101.34

186

297

5.

ST

99.34

181

293

6.

Ex-S

25.34

59

159

Refer to the image below for recommendation details and cut-off marks (category-wise)

UPSC CAPF Previous Years’ Cut Off 2020

What Next After UPSC CAPF 2022 Written Exam?

Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be summoned for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. Those candidates who meet the prescribed Physical Standards as specified will be put through the Physical Efficiency Tests as indicated below:

Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests

Test

Males

Females

100 Meters race

In 16 seconds

In 18 seconds

800 Meters race

In 3 minutes 45 seconds

In 4 minutes 45 seconds

Long Jump

3.5 Meters (3 chances)

3.0 meters (3 chances)

Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.)

4.5 Meters

-

Start Now
