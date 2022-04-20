UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Detailed, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 253 Vacancies

UPSC CAPF 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Interested candidates can apply online for UPSC CAPF 2022 Assistant Commandants from 20th April 2022 to 10th May 2022. Eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination. In this article, we have shared UPSC CAPF 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Selection Process, How to Apply for 253 Vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in Central Armed Police Forces.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar/ Important Dates

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 10th May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date 17th May to 23rd May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date 2nd/ 3rd week of July 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date Expected in September - October 2022

UPSC CAPF 2022 Vacancies

Central Armed Police Forces Vacancies Border Security Force (BSF) 66 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 29 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 62 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 14 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 82 Total 253 Vacancies

NOTE: The number of vacancies mentioned above is liable to alteration. Reservation will be given effect to as per policy of the Govt. 10% of the vacancies are earmarked for ex-servicemen. In case the vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen remain unfilled due to nonavailability of eligible or qualified candidates, the same shall be filled by candidates from non ex-servicemen category.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Mere issue of e-Admission Certificate to the candidate will not imply that his/her candidature has been finally cleared by the Commission. Verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents is taken up only after the candidate has qualified for Interview/Personality Test.

Nationality

A candidate must be either:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

Sex/Gender

Both Male and Female candidates are eligible for appointment to the post of Assistant Commandants.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August, 2022, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1997 and not later than 1st August, 2002.

Upper Age Limit

Category Age Limit Relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years Civilian Central Government Servants/ Ex-Servicemen 5 Years

Educational Qualifications

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Selection Process

Candidates applying for UPSC CAPF 2022 Assistant Commandants, they will undergo a Selection Process as follows:

(i) Written Exam

UPSC will be conducting the written exam on 7th August 2022 that will comprise two papers (Paper-1 and Paper-2).

(ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests

Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be summoned for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

(iii) Interview/Personality Test

Candidates who are declared qualified in the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for Interview/Personality Test to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

(iv) Final Selection / Merit

The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test.

UPSC CAPF 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are required to apply online only by using the official website of UPSC. The Online Applications can be filled from 20th April 2022 to 10th May 2022 till 6 PM after which the link will be disabled.

(ii) Candidates will be required to complete the Online Application Form containing two stages viz. Part-I and Part-II as per the instructions available on the above-mentioned site through drop-down menus.

(iii) Before starting filling up Online Application, a candidate must have his photograph and signature duly scanned in the .jpg format in such a manner that each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB in size for the photograph and signature.

(iv) Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving License/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this Photo ID Card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. The candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID whose details have been provided in the online application by him/her. This Photo ID Card will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for the Examination/Personality Test.

(v) The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the Examination. The online Applications can be withdrawn from 17th May 2022 to 23 May 2022 till 6.00 PM.

UPSC CAPF Application Form 2022