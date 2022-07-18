UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam on 7th August 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Paper I & II

UPSC CAPF Preparation Strategy: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 on 7th August 2022 for eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2022 is now available for download till 7th August 2022.

In this article, we have shared UPSC CAPF 2022 Preparation Strategy for Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence and Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Calendar

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 20th April 2022 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 10th May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawal Date 17th May to 23rd May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date 15th July to 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Written Exam Date 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date Expected in September - October 2022

UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam Pattern

The written examination to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission will be held on 07th August 2022 and will comprise two papers. Paper I General Ability and Intelligence will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type that will carry 250 Marks. Paper II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be Descriptive in nature and carry 200 Marks. The medium of both Papers will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Papers Total Number of Questions Total Marks Total Duration Paper-I (General Ability and Intelligence) 200 (MCQ) 250 200 Paper-II (General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension) 6 (Descriptive) 2 Hours 3 Hours

NOTE: There will be minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.

UPSC CAPF Preparation Strategy 2022

How to prepare UPSC CAPF Paper-I General Ability and Intelligence?

Candidates appearing for the UPSC CAPF Paper-I General Ability and Intelligence will be asked 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) from topics: General Mental Ability, General Science, Current Events of National and International Importance, Indian Polity and Economy, History of India, and Indian and World Geography.

Let us go through the topic-wise preparation strategy, tips, tricks for UPSC CAPF 2022 Paper-I.

General Mental Ability

Focus areas should be logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude including numerical ability, and data interpretation.

For scoring high in quantitative aptitude including numerical ability, and data interpretation, candidates can strengthen your numerical solving skills by practicing questions from topics such as profit and loss, time, work, speed and distance, problems on ages, mensuration, simplification, simple interest and compound interest, graphs, analogies, pi-charts, mathematical tables, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations, etc. Develop faster calculations skills, become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, BODMAS, and factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Solve at least 10 to 20 Numerical Ability questions, Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie, Line, Bar Graph, Caselet), Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Quadratic Equation, Data Sufficiency, Quantity based problems, Arithmetic Problems.

For scoring high in logical reasoning, candidates should understand the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation with Puzzles & seating arrangement (linear, circular, square, floor-based, scheduling-based, tabular-based), Syllogisms (basics & reverse), Inequalities (coded & direct), Distance & Direction Sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), Blood Relations (direct or coded blood relation, generation or relationship tree), etc. Daily solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions.

General Science

Focus areas will be general awareness, scientific temper, comprehension and appreciation of scientific phenomena of everyday observation including new areas of importance like Information Technology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science.

Candidates should study the latest developments in the field of Science with a focus on scientific technological developments. One should possess general subject knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Do not dwell deep into these, just make sure you have clarity of scientific concepts, equations, theories, etc.

Current Events of National and International Importance

Focus areas will be culture, music, arts, literature, sports, governance, societal and developmental issues, industry, business, globalisation, and interplay among nations. To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc. Read books such as Manorama Yearbook, magazines such as Competition Success Review (CSR), Pratiyogita Darpan, newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, etc.

Indian Polity and Economy

Focus areas will be knowledge of India’s political system and the Constitution of India, social systems and public administration, economic development in India, regional and international security issues and human rights including its indicators. Read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, Important days, government schemes, Awards & Honours, International reports, Important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India, Summits & Conferences, States & capitals, Joint Military Exercises, Obituaries, Sports events, Brand Ambassadors, International organizations, etc.

History of India

Focus areas will be social, economic and political aspects of the history of India, and growth of nationalism and freedom movement. Study the economic and social advancement in India. Analyze to memorize important dates, years, and eras in India history. Study the important historical events in chronological order, make notes of significant rulers and their reigns.

Indian and World Geography

Focus areas will be physical, social and economic aspects of geography pertaining to India and the World. Study Important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc. Study important aspects of climate change, global warming, geographical aspects of India, etc.

Recommended Books for UPSC CAPF General Ability and Intelligence

Name of Sections Books Economics Economic Development & Policies in India – Jain & Ohri

Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh

NCERT XI Indian Polity Indian Polity – M Laxmikanth

NCERT IX to XII History Facets of Indian Culture – Spectrum

NCERT XI (Ancient & Medieval)

NCERT XII (Modern Indian History)

India’s Struggle for Independence – Bipan Chandra Geography World Atlas

NCERT VI to X (Old Syllabus)

NCERT XI and XII (New Syllabus)

Certificate Physical Geography – G C Leong International Relations NCERT XII (Contemporary World Politics)

Current Affairs

How to prepare UPSC CAPF Paper-II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension?

Candidates appearing for the UPSC CAPF Paper-II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be asked 6 (Descriptive) questions from topics: Essay Writing, Précis Writing, Comprehension, General Studies, and other aspects of language testing.

Descriptive Paper requires candidates to develop good writing skills and current affairs knowledge to be able to write meaningful content in a well-structured manner. Candidates should go through editorials of newspapers and current affairs. Read grammar books to stay abreast with the latest letter writing formats.

For Comprehension, practice reading passages from editorials. Pick up any 10th Class Grammar book, English Grammar & Composition – Wren and Martin, Word Power Made Easy – Normal Lewis, etc to practice the basic grammar topics and solve English Grammar quizzes. Acing your comprehension skills is a MUST. Look up at least 10 Idioms & Phrases, 10 new words every day. Practice 2 Reading Comprehensions, 2 Cloze Tests, 2 Para Jumbles every day.

For Essay Writing, refer to past years’ essay writing topics and practice writing 100-150 words articles on them. Writing one article minimum every day will aid in improving your writing skills. When writing an essay, break down it into 3-4 paragraphs which include the introduction, body, and conclusion. Avoid using too complicated words or flowery language. Write in the simplest and layman language. Most importantly, ensure your essay is free from grammatical errors. The indicative topics are Modern Indian History (especially of the freedom struggle), Geography, Polity and Economy, Knowledge of Security and Human Rights Issues, and Analytical Ability.

For Letter Writing, candidates should know most important that there are two formats of letter writing namely formal & informal. For formal letter writing, ensure left alignment, correct spacing between salutations, date, subject, address, etc. Formal letter writing is very crisp so ensure to put down your intent of letter in the introductory paragraph. Remember to include closing remarks such as ‘Yours Sincerely’ and do not mention your name anywhere (unless specified to do so). In Informal Letter Writing, salutations or any kind of formality is not a requisite. These are written to family, friends, relatives, etc.

Recommended Books for UPSC CAPF General Studies, Essay and Comprehension

Name of Sections Books History and Heritage of India An Introduction to Indian Art Part 1 (NCERT Class XI)

India’s Struggle for Independence - Bipan Chandra

India after Independence - Bipan Chandra

Ancient India - R.S Sharma

History of Medieval India - Satish Chandra Geography Geography of India - Majid Husain

World Geography - Majid Husain

World Atlas

Certificate Physical and Human Geography – G C Leong

Fundamentals of Physical Geography (NCERT Class XI) Polity & International Relations Indian Polity - M. Laxmikanth

Introduction to the Constitution of India - DD Basu

India’s Foreign Policy - Rajiv Sikri Economy Indian Economy – Ramesh Singh English Language R. S. Agarwal

Wren and Martin

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2022