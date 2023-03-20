UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: Check Section-wise Topics and Exam Pattern

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: Union Public Service Commission conducts the UPSC CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination for appointing eligible male and female candidates as Assistant Commandant in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The application form filling for the UPSC CAPF 2023 will commence on 26th April 2023 and will continue till 16th May 2023. As per the calendar shared by the commission, the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant examination will be held on 06th August 2023. Candidates who successfully qualify for minimum qualifying marks for UPSC CAPF written exam will be called for PET and interview rounds subsequently.

In this article, we have discussed the details of the UPSC CAPF 2023 syllabus, exam pattern, important dates, duration etc.

UPSC CAPF 2023 Calendar

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 26th April 2023 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 26th April 2023 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 16th May 2023 UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Application Withdrawal Date To be Announced UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2023 Date To be Announced UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Written Exam Date 06th August 2023 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date To be Announced

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern

As per the UPSC CAPF exam pattern, there will be two papers, General Ability and Intelligence and General Studies, Essay and Comprehension. Candidates have to attempt both papers on the same day. Here are the exam highlights for the UPSC CAPF examination.

Paper 1, General Ability and Intelligence will be a multiple choice-based paper held for 250 marks. The candidates can attempt the paper in either Hindi or English

Paper 2, General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be a descriptive paper. The Essay section can be attempted either in English or Hindi, but the language of attempting the Comprehension section, Precis Writing, and other communications/ language skills will be English only

Papers Total Number of Questions Total Marks Total Duration Paper-I (General Ability and Intelligence) 200 (MCQ) 250 2 Hours Paper-II (General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension) 6 (Descriptive) 200 3 Hours

Important Note:

The commission will prescribe minimum qualifying marks separately for each Paper at their discretion. Also, Paper-I will be evaluated first, by the competent authority. Paper II for those candidates who successfully qualify for the minimum marks of paper I will be evaluated by the commission

Candidates should ensure that in Paper II they have to write the answers only in the medium opted during the registration

UPSC CAPF Syllabus

Candidates should give priority to the UPSC CAPF syllabus and the subjects prescribed in it for all the subjects. Adhering to the official syllabus helps candidates to strengthen their preparations and also helps to maximise the scores in the examination. Go through the table below to check the detailed UPSC CAPF syllabus 2023: