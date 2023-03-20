UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: Check Section-wise Topics and Exam Pattern

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: Union Public Service Commission conducts the UPSC CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination for appointing eligible male and female candidates as Assistant Commandant in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The application form filling for the UPSC CAPF 2023 will commence on 26th April 2023 and will continue till 16th May 2023. As per the calendar shared by the commission, the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant examination will be held on 06th August 2023. Candidates who successfully qualify for minimum qualifying marks for UPSC CAPF written exam will be called for PET and interview rounds subsequently.
In this article, we have discussed the details of the UPSC CAPF 2023 syllabus, exam pattern, important dates, duration etc.
UPSC CAPF 2023 Calendar
|
Event
|
Dates
|
UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date
|
26th April 2023
|
UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date
|
26th April 2023
|
UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date
|
16th May 2023
|
UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Application Withdrawal Date
|
To be Announced
|
UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2023 Date
|
To be Announced
|
UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Written Exam Date
|
06th August 2023
|
UPSC CAPF AC Result Date
|
To be Announced
UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern
As per the UPSC CAPF exam pattern, there will be two papers, General Ability and Intelligence and General Studies, Essay and Comprehension. Candidates have to attempt both papers on the same day. Here are the exam highlights for the UPSC CAPF examination.
- Paper 1, General Ability and Intelligence will be a multiple choice-based paper held for 250 marks. The candidates can attempt the paper in either Hindi or English
- Paper 2, General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will be a descriptive paper. The Essay section can be attempted either in English or Hindi, but the language of attempting the Comprehension section, Precis Writing, and other communications/ language skills will be English only
|
Papers
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Total Duration
|
Paper-I
(General Ability and Intelligence)
|
200 (MCQ)
|
250
|
2 Hours
|
Paper-II
(General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension)
|
6 (Descriptive)
|
200
|
3 Hours
Important Note:
- The commission will prescribe minimum qualifying marks separately for each Paper at their discretion. Also, Paper-I will be evaluated first, by the competent authority. Paper II for those candidates who successfully qualify for the minimum marks of paper I will be evaluated by the commission
- Candidates should ensure that in Paper II they have to write the answers only in the medium opted during the registration
UPSC CAPF Syllabus
Candidates should give priority to the UPSC CAPF syllabus and the subjects prescribed in it for all the subjects. Adhering to the official syllabus helps candidates to strengthen their preparations and also helps to maximise the scores in the examination. Go through the table below to check the detailed UPSC CAPF syllabus 2023:
|
Papers
|
UPSC CAPF Syllabus
|
Paper I
(General Ability and Intelligence)
|
1. General Mental Ability
The questions will be asked from topics namely, quantitative aptitude including numerical ability, logical reasoning, and data interpretation.
2. General Science
The questions will be asked from Biotechnology, and Environmental Science, comprehension and appreciation of scientific phenomena of everyday observation including new areas of importance like Information Technology, general awareness, and scientific temper.
3. Current Events of National and International Importance
The questions will be asked from industry, business, globalisation, music, arts, literature, sports, and current events of national and international importance in the broad areas of culture, governance, societal and developmental issues, and interplay among nations.
4. Indian Polity and Economy
The questions will be asked from social systems and public administration, economic development in India, knowledge of the Country’s political system and the Constitution of India, regional and international security issues and human rights including its indicators.
5. History of India
The questions will broadly cover the subject in its social, economic and political aspects. This shall also include the areas of growth of nationalism and the freedom movement.
6. Indian and World Geography
The questions shall cover the physical, social and economic aspects of geography pertaining to India and the World.
|
Paper II
(General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension)
|
Part-A – Essay questions have to be answered in the long narrative form either in Hindi or English for 80 Marks. The questions will be asked from topics namely, geography, polity and economy, modern Indian history, especially the freedom struggle, knowledge of security and human rights issues, and analytical ability.
Part-B – Comprehension, précis writing, and other communications/language skills accounting for 120 marks have to be attempted in English. The questions will be asked from topics namely, simple grammar and other aspects of language testing, developing counter arguments, comprehension passages, and précis writing.