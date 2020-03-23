UPSC CDS 1 Result 2020 Declared @upsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number of 7081 Selected Candidates Here

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the result of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020 (CDS 1 Exam 2020). A roll number and name wise list of selected candidates has been prepared by UPSC. Candidates who have appeared in UPSC CDS 1 Exam can download UPSC CDS Result from official website of UPSC.

A total of 7081 candidates are qualified in UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination 2020. UPSC CDS 1 PDFs are also given below. The candidates can download UPSC CDS Exam Result through the link below.

UPSC CDS 1 Result PDF Download Name Wise

UPSC CDS 1 Result PDF Roll Number Wise

Shortlisted candidates are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. After that ,they would be allotted Selection Centres and dates for SSB interview on their registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do.

As per the UPSC Result Notice “In accordance with the conditions of the admission to the examination,they are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them along with attested copies thereof, to Army Headquarters, A.G.’s Branch/Rtg./CDSE Entry Section for males and SSC Women Entry Section for women candidates, West Block-III, Ground Floor, Wing 1, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 in case of IMA/SSC as their first choice and to IHQ of MoD (Navy), DMPR (OI &R Section), Room No. 204, ‘C’-Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy as their first choice, and to PO 3 (A) Air Headquarters, ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110011 in case of Air Force as their first choice.

The documents should be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interviewwithin two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview and not later than 13 November 2020 for AFA and not later than 01 January 2021 for IMA and not later than 01 January 2021 for admission to NA (01 April 2021 in case of SSC only).

UPSC CDS 1 Exam was conducted on 02 February 2020 for the selection of the candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.