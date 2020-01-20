Search

UPSC CDS (Combined Defence Services) Important Topics of General Knowledge 2020

UPSC CDS Important Topics 2020: UPSC to conduct Combined Defence Services exam on 2 February 2020. Check here important topics of General Knowledge section that are highly expected to be asked in the UPSC CDS 2020 Examination.

Jan 20, 2020 17:31 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CDS Exam
CDS Exam

UPSC CDS Exam 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC CDS 2020 exam on 2nd February. We have shared here the Most Important Topics of the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam that are highly expected to be asked in the upcoming examination. The UPSC asks a total of 120 questions from General Knowledge section in the CDS examination. The total marks allotted to the GK section are 100. Candidates who will be appearing for the CDS Exam on 2 February 2020 should go through the Important General Knowledge Topics listed below and start preparing for the same now. These topics will give you a good idea about the types of questions asked from the GK section. 

Combined Defence Services, CDS Exam is conducted in written mode (Pen & Paper Mode). Candidates who intend to join training courses of Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy need to attempt a total of 340 questions in three sections - General Knowledge, English Language and Elementary Mathematics. The total allotted marks are 300. Each section needs to be attempted in 2 hours duration. On the other hand, candidates appearing for Officers Training Academy (OTA) training course need to attempt only 240 questions of 200 marks from General Knowledge & English sections. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of UPSC CDS Exam, before jumping over to the important topics.

UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Previous Years’ Papers (with Answers)

CDS Exam Pattern 2020

Subjects

No. of questions (MCQs)

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

120

100

120 minutes

English Language

120

100

120 minutes

Elementary Mathematics

100

100

120 minutes

Note: Candidates who have applied for IMA, AFA and NA have to attend all the above 3 papers, while OTA Candidates have to appear for the first 2 paper only - General Knowledge & English.

CDS 2020: Important General Knowledge Topics

In the General Knowledge section of the CDS Exam, a total of 120 questions are asked. Candidates need to attempt these questions in 2 hours (120 minutes) duration. The general knowledge section tests candidates’ understanding of the current events and static general knowledge topics. The questions asked from this section are from Current Affairs, Indian History, Indian Geography, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, Important Days & Weeks, Capitals & Currencies and so much more. Have a look at the important current affairs topics that can be expected in the UPSC CDS Exam 2020:

Important Current Affairs Topics

Citizen Amendment Act

Supreme Court Judgements

Article 370 & 35A

National Register of Citizens (NRC)

Merger of PSU banks

Ease of Doing Business

Chandrayaan 2

US & China Trade war

Interstate water disputes

Data Protection - Technology and Privacy

Artificial Intelligence

INX Media Case

Triple Talaq Bill

#MeToo Movement in India

Issues concerning Elections in India

India's air pollution

Impact of Social Media

Supreme Court of India

Increasing Heat Waves

Reconstitution of Cabinet Sub-committees

Swachh Bharat Mission

Decriminalisation of Politics

Extreme Weather and Health Hazards

Iran nuclear deal

Police Reforms in India

Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY Scheme

India’s growing underwater capability

Draft Model Contract Farming Act 2018

Malimath Committee report

Environment Performance Index

Current & future prospect of Indian economy

Women Safety

Digital Economy

Cyber Security

Kashmir unrest & dispute

Election funding

US withdrawals from various International alliances

Cryptocurrency

Parliamentary disruptions

Rural Women Empowerment

National Policy on Biofuels

Jobless growth in India

Live streaming of SC proceedings

Uniform civil code

Doubling the Farmer’s income

Privatisation of certain Healthcare Services

Mob lynching

Marital rape

RTI amendments

RBI Surplus

Minimum Support Price

Privatisation of Air India

Non Performing Assets

Capital Punishment/death sentence

Lokpal

Politics and Economics of farm loan waiver

Power & Role of RBI

National Medical Commission Bill

Section 377: Constitutionality Vs Morality

Barring MPs from practising law

Data Localisation

Controversy over changing the Constitution

Crisis in the sugar sector

BIMSTEC Summit 2020

SAARC vs BIMSTEC

India & Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Important Topics for Static General Knowledge

The questions from static general knowledge are asked from subjects like Indian History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Important Days, International Days, Capitals & Currencies, and so much more. Have a look at important topics from General Knowledge:

History

Geography

Polity

Indian Art Forms

Literature

Modern Indian History

Freedom Struggle

Partition and Its Aftermath

Industrial Revolution

History of the World

Indian Culture

Languages

Geomorphology

Origin & Evolution of Earth

Climatology

Oceanography

Earthquakes & Volcanoes

Landforms & their Evolution

Soil Geography

World Climate

Types of Resources

Food Security

Forest Resources

Agricultural Resources

Melting of Ice Sheets

Indian Constitution

Functions & Responsibilities of Union and States

Federal Structure in India

Role of State Government

Separation of Power

RTI

PIL

Executive & Judiciary Powers

Council of Ministers

Pressure Groups

Election Commission

UPSC

National Commissions

RBI/NITI Aayog

SEBI/CEC/CBI/NCW/BCI/MCI

IWAI/CERC/MISC

Other Topics: National Days, International Days, Countries’ Heads, Countries & their capitals, States and their Capitals, Currencies, Abbreviations, Chief ministers & Governors, Indian armed forces and so much more.

Combined Defence Services (CDS) is a three-stage exam. Candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for the personal interview followed by the medical examination.

Related Stories