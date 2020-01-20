UPSC CDS (Combined Defence Services) Important Topics of General Knowledge 2020

UPSC CDS Exam 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC CDS 2020 exam on 2nd February. We have shared here the Most Important Topics of the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam that are highly expected to be asked in the upcoming examination. The UPSC asks a total of 120 questions from General Knowledge section in the CDS examination. The total marks allotted to the GK section are 100. Candidates who will be appearing for the CDS Exam on 2 February 2020 should go through the Important General Knowledge Topics listed below and start preparing for the same now. These topics will give you a good idea about the types of questions asked from the GK section.
Combined Defence Services, CDS Exam is conducted in written mode (Pen & Paper Mode). Candidates who intend to join training courses of Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy need to attempt a total of 340 questions in three sections - General Knowledge, English Language and Elementary Mathematics. The total allotted marks are 300. Each section needs to be attempted in 2 hours duration. On the other hand, candidates appearing for Officers Training Academy (OTA) training course need to attempt only 240 questions of 200 marks from General Knowledge & English sections. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of UPSC CDS Exam, before jumping over to the important topics.
UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Previous Years’ Papers (with Answers)
CDS Exam Pattern 2020
|
Subjects
|
No. of questions (MCQs)
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
120
|
100
|
120 minutes
|
English Language
|
120
|
100
|
120 minutes
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
100
|
120 minutes
|
Note: Candidates who have applied for IMA, AFA and NA have to attend all the above 3 papers, while OTA Candidates have to appear for the first 2 paper only - General Knowledge & English.
CDS 2020: Important General Knowledge Topics
In the General Knowledge section of the CDS Exam, a total of 120 questions are asked. Candidates need to attempt these questions in 2 hours (120 minutes) duration. The general knowledge section tests candidates’ understanding of the current events and static general knowledge topics. The questions asked from this section are from Current Affairs, Indian History, Indian Geography, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, Important Days & Weeks, Capitals & Currencies and so much more. Have a look at the important current affairs topics that can be expected in the UPSC CDS Exam 2020:
Important Current Affairs Topics
|
Citizen Amendment Act
|
Supreme Court Judgements
|
Article 370 & 35A
|
National Register of Citizens (NRC)
|
Merger of PSU banks
|
Ease of Doing Business
|
Chandrayaan 2
|
US & China Trade war
|
Interstate water disputes
|
Data Protection - Technology and Privacy
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
INX Media Case
|
Triple Talaq Bill
|
#MeToo Movement in India
|
Issues concerning Elections in India
|
India's air pollution
|
Impact of Social Media
|
Supreme Court of India
|
Increasing Heat Waves
|
Reconstitution of Cabinet Sub-committees
|
Swachh Bharat Mission
|
Decriminalisation of Politics
|
Extreme Weather and Health Hazards
|
Iran nuclear deal
|
Police Reforms in India
|
Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY Scheme
|
India’s growing underwater capability
|
Draft Model Contract Farming Act 2018
|
Malimath Committee report
|
Environment Performance Index
|
Current & future prospect of Indian economy
|
Women Safety
|
Digital Economy
|
Cyber Security
|
Kashmir unrest & dispute
|
Election funding
|
US withdrawals from various International alliances
|
Cryptocurrency
|
Parliamentary disruptions
|
Rural Women Empowerment
|
National Policy on Biofuels
|
Jobless growth in India
|
Live streaming of SC proceedings
|
Uniform civil code
|
Doubling the Farmer’s income
|
Privatisation of certain Healthcare Services
|
Mob lynching
|
Marital rape
|
RTI amendments
|
RBI Surplus
|
Minimum Support Price
|
Privatisation of Air India
|
Non Performing Assets
|
Capital Punishment/death sentence
|
Lokpal
|
Politics and Economics of farm loan waiver
|
Power & Role of RBI
|
National Medical Commission Bill
|
Section 377: Constitutionality Vs Morality
|
Barring MPs from practising law
|
Data Localisation
|
Controversy over changing the Constitution
|
Crisis in the sugar sector
|
BIMSTEC Summit 2020
|
SAARC vs BIMSTEC
|
India & Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)
Important Topics for Static General Knowledge
The questions from static general knowledge are asked from subjects like Indian History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Important Days, International Days, Capitals & Currencies, and so much more. Have a look at important topics from General Knowledge:
|
History
|
Geography
|
Polity
|
Indian Art Forms
Literature
Modern Indian History
Freedom Struggle
Partition and Its Aftermath
Industrial Revolution
History of the World
Indian Culture
Languages
|
Geomorphology
Origin & Evolution of Earth
Climatology
Oceanography
Earthquakes & Volcanoes
Landforms & their Evolution
Soil Geography
World Climate
Types of Resources
Food Security
Forest Resources
Agricultural Resources
Melting of Ice Sheets
|
Indian Constitution
Functions & Responsibilities of Union and States
Federal Structure in India
Role of State Government
Separation of Power
RTI
PIL
Executive & Judiciary Powers
Council of Ministers
Pressure Groups
Election Commission
UPSC
National Commissions
RBI/NITI Aayog
SEBI/CEC/CBI/NCW/BCI/MCI
IWAI/CERC/MISC
Other Topics: National Days, International Days, Countries’ Heads, Countries & their capitals, States and their Capitals, Currencies, Abbreviations, Chief ministers & Governors, Indian armed forces and so much more.
Combined Defence Services (CDS) is a three-stage exam. Candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for the personal interview followed by the medical examination.