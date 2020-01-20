UPSC CDS (Combined Defence Services) Important Topics of General Knowledge 2020

UPSC CDS Exam 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC CDS 2020 exam on 2nd February. We have shared here the Most Important Topics of the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam that are highly expected to be asked in the upcoming examination. The UPSC asks a total of 120 questions from General Knowledge section in the CDS examination. The total marks allotted to the GK section are 100. Candidates who will be appearing for the CDS Exam on 2 February 2020 should go through the Important General Knowledge Topics listed below and start preparing for the same now. These topics will give you a good idea about the types of questions asked from the GK section.

Combined Defence Services, CDS Exam is conducted in written mode (Pen & Paper Mode). Candidates who intend to join training courses of Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy need to attempt a total of 340 questions in three sections - General Knowledge, English Language and Elementary Mathematics. The total allotted marks are 300. Each section needs to be attempted in 2 hours duration. On the other hand, candidates appearing for Officers Training Academy (OTA) training course need to attempt only 240 questions of 200 marks from General Knowledge & English sections. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of UPSC CDS Exam, before jumping over to the important topics.

CDS Exam Pattern 2020

Subjects No. of questions (MCQs) Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 120 100 120 minutes English Language 120 100 120 minutes Elementary Mathematics 100 100 120 minutes Note: Candidates who have applied for IMA, AFA and NA have to attend all the above 3 papers, while OTA Candidates have to appear for the first 2 paper only - General Knowledge & English.

CDS 2020: Important General Knowledge Topics

In the General Knowledge section of the CDS Exam, a total of 120 questions are asked. Candidates need to attempt these questions in 2 hours (120 minutes) duration. The general knowledge section tests candidates’ understanding of the current events and static general knowledge topics. The questions asked from this section are from Current Affairs, Indian History, Indian Geography, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, Important Days & Weeks, Capitals & Currencies and so much more. Have a look at the important current affairs topics that can be expected in the UPSC CDS Exam 2020:

Important Current Affairs Topics

Citizen Amendment Act Supreme Court Judgements Article 370 & 35A National Register of Citizens (NRC) Merger of PSU banks Ease of Doing Business Chandrayaan 2 US & China Trade war Interstate water disputes Data Protection - Technology and Privacy Artificial Intelligence INX Media Case Triple Talaq Bill #MeToo Movement in India Issues concerning Elections in India India's air pollution Impact of Social Media Supreme Court of India Increasing Heat Waves Reconstitution of Cabinet Sub-committees Swachh Bharat Mission Decriminalisation of Politics Extreme Weather and Health Hazards Iran nuclear deal Police Reforms in India Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY Scheme India’s growing underwater capability Draft Model Contract Farming Act 2018 Malimath Committee report Environment Performance Index Current & future prospect of Indian economy Women Safety Digital Economy Cyber Security Kashmir unrest & dispute Election funding US withdrawals from various International alliances Cryptocurrency Parliamentary disruptions Rural Women Empowerment National Policy on Biofuels Jobless growth in India Live streaming of SC proceedings Uniform civil code Doubling the Farmer’s income Privatisation of certain Healthcare Services Mob lynching Marital rape RTI amendments RBI Surplus Minimum Support Price Privatisation of Air India Non Performing Assets Capital Punishment/death sentence Lokpal Politics and Economics of farm loan waiver Power & Role of RBI National Medical Commission Bill Section 377: Constitutionality Vs Morality Barring MPs from practising law Data Localisation Controversy over changing the Constitution Crisis in the sugar sector BIMSTEC Summit 2020 SAARC vs BIMSTEC India & Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Important Topics for Static General Knowledge

The questions from static general knowledge are asked from subjects like Indian History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Important Days, International Days, Capitals & Currencies, and so much more. Have a look at important topics from General Knowledge:

History Geography Polity Indian Art Forms Literature Modern Indian History Freedom Struggle Partition and Its Aftermath Industrial Revolution History of the World Indian Culture Languages Geomorphology Origin & Evolution of Earth Climatology Oceanography Earthquakes & Volcanoes Landforms & their Evolution Soil Geography World Climate Types of Resources Food Security Forest Resources Agricultural Resources Melting of Ice Sheets Indian Constitution Functions & Responsibilities of Union and States Federal Structure in India Role of State Government Separation of Power RTI PIL Executive & Judiciary Powers Council of Ministers Pressure Groups Election Commission UPSC National Commissions RBI/NITI Aayog SEBI/CEC/CBI/NCW/BCI/MCI IWAI/CERC/MISC

Other Topics: National Days, International Days, Countries’ Heads, Countries & their capitals, States and their Capitals, Currencies, Abbreviations, Chief ministers & Governors, Indian armed forces and so much more.

Combined Defence Services (CDS) is a three-stage exam. Candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for the personal interview followed by the medical examination.