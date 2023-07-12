UPSC CDS II Marks 2022 Out For Recommended Candidates at upsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

UPSC CDS II Marks 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the pdf of the marks for the recommended candidates for the CDS II Exam on its official website-https://www.upsc.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks obtained by the recommended candidates for the CDS II Exam on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified successfullysar for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS 2 2022) can download the pdf of the marks from the official website of UPSC-https://www.upsc.gov.in.

You can download the UPSC CDS II Marks 2022 pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSC CDS II Marks 2022





It is noted that earlier UPSC has announced the list of total 302 successful candidates on its official website who have been shortlisted for this examination.

UPSC CDS 2: Check Post Details

Under the UPSC CDS 2 recruitment drive, a total of 341 vacant posts are to be filled in various courses. Out of these positions, 100 posts are in IMA, Dehradun, 22 posts in Indian Naval Academy, 32 posts in Air Force Academy, 170 posts in OTA (Male) and 17 posts in OTA (Female).

All these 302 candidates have been shortlisted on their performance in the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) across the country.

How to download UPSC CDS II Marks 2022?

The steps to download UPSC CDS II Marks 2022 can be seen here: