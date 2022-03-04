UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2021 & IAS Interview Schedule To Release Soon! Experts Guidance For Personality Test

UPSC Civil Services Mains Results would be declared soon on the official website upsc.gov.in. Also, the aspirants are expecting UPSC Interview Schedule 2021 soon after that. Take a look at the updates below.

Aspirants of UPSC are expecting the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2021 soon on the official website upsc.gov.in. Now that almost 2 months have passed since the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2021, those who appeared are eager to know their results and the dates for UPSC CSE Interview 2021.

UPSC CSE Interview or Personality Test is a major and final test of any aspirant before he/she joins the administrative services. Here is how you need to prepare for it explained by various experts.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2021 Date:

UPSC CSE Mains Result date has not yet been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. The general trend is that the Mains results are announced within 2 months of the exam, however, many suspects that this year due to state elections, the results may have been postponed.

UPSC CSE Interview 2021: Expert Suggestions

As per experts, before the interview candidates tend to become a little lazy and easygoing. Do not do that. CSE Interview is not carrying as many marks as CSE Mains but it is an equally important exam. You may not score well here if you are not well-groomed.

Well-groomed does not at all mean speaking good English. It only means command over the language you choose to attempt the Interview in. Many candidates have this dilemma that they should be perfect in English, but it is not so. Candidates must be well informed about this that it's not the fluency of the language but also their communication skills, and efforts that count.

The candidates must keep themselves updated on the daily news and information that is related to current affairs. It is important for the UPSC Interview. They may be also asked about the current happenings of the very same day their interview happens, so it is always advisable to once go through the newspaper of the day even before going for the interview.

Always be well dressed and clean before appearing for the interview and candidates, especially girls are advised not to wear footwear with loud sounds. Experts suggest that one must be completely dressed and neat before going for the interview. Your first impression holds a lot of value for the examiner.

The candidates must start their interview preparation through mock interviews and talking over the latest topics with their friends and people around them. Mock interviews are important for preparation. Candidates are also advised not to delay or wait for the result of CSE Mains 2021. If they are confident, they must begin their preparations.

