UPSC IAS 2022: Your Hard Work Roars Louder Than Your Failures- IAS Nitin Shakya's UPSC Success Story

IAS Nitin Shakya is a perfect example for all below-average students who can't even dream of becoming an IAS after clearing the toughest exam of the country- UPSC Civil Services! Check out his success journey below.

Civil Services exam is something that many fear and many even refuse to attempt. It's a general notion that to appear for this exam one has to have a brilliant educational background and an even more brilliant mind. So many below-average students don't even reach the verge of thinking about this exam. Such is the case of IAS Officer Nitin Shakya. There was a time when he was refused to be given the admit card to appear in class 12 board exams as he was deemed unfit to clear them which in turn would have brought a bad name to his school. Now this man is an IAS officer after clearing the toughest exam of India, UPSC Civil Services.

Let us read the complete story below.

IAS Nitin Shakya: UPSC Success Story

It is said slow and steady wins the race. This was proven by IAS officer Nitin Shakya. Nitin was a below-average student from Central School Delhi. At the time of his 12th Board exams, he was refused to be given the admit card to appear in the exams. He told the media, "In class 12th the school refused to be given the admit card saying I was an average student. Due to my failure, the name of the school can be spoiled. My mother met the headmaster and requested him to give me a chance to prove myself. After that I got the admit card."

Nitin got wonderful marks after that which forced even his teachers to contemplate their mistake of underestimating their students.

It is said that after the standard 12th episode, Nitin's life took a turn for the better. He attempted the medical entrance exam after that and got through. He started his graduation at Maulana Azad Medical College. Nitin studied at Maulana Azad Medical College and became a specialist in critical care medicine and emergency management.

He worked under the department of anaesthesia and critical care at MAMC and was at the same time associated with Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Centre, Sushruta Trauma Centre as well.

Nitin also lagged in English due to his early education.

Even in his college, he had less interaction with students due to this. However, he did not lose hope and made himself capable enough to compete even after this. It was during the time of his graduation, Nitin started working for the children living in slums. He could only treat them but could not help them on a level an IAS could. So he decided to become an IAS and started studying for the Civil Services exam. In his first attempt, Nitin qualified CSE Prelims, Mains but did not qualify the Interview lagging by 10 marks. He then attempted again and failed in Mains while in his third attempt he did not even pass the UPSC Prelims.

It is difficult for anyone to keep oneself motivated throughout this episode of his life and after getting motivated by his family he tried one more time. He succeeded. Currently, he is posted as SDM in National Capital.

Officers like Nitin Shakya are a real motivation to all the below-average students who are every time nagged for being notorious and lose to succeed hope in life. We just want to say, you all can!



