UPSC IAS Prelims 2022: Revised Center Choice Window Opens Today On upsc.gov.in- 2 New Cities Added! Apply Before 14th March

UPSC has recently added 2 new centres to the list of centres that can be opted for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Prelims. Check the details below

Union Public Service Commission would be conducting UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 on June 5th. The applications for the exam were open from 2nd February 2022 to 22nd February. Now UPSC has released an important notice stating that 2 cities would be added to the list of centres. These are Dharmshala and Mandi. So the candidates can now fill in the new revised centre choices in two shifts. Check the date, timings of the revised centre choice windows and how to fill them here.

UPSC 2022: Best Optional Subject In UPSC Syllabus to Successfully Clear The IAS Exam



UPSC (IAS) 2022: Real Life Singham IPS K Annamalai, The Man Beyond Khaki- UPSC & Beyond Success Story



UPSC IAS Prelims 2022: Notice For Centre Revision

Also, check the complete notice released by UPSC in this regard below.

“The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022] on 05.06.2022 (Sunday) all over India.

Keeping in view the fact that the Commission has recently decided to operate two additional Centres at Dharamshala and Mandi in the state of Himachal Pradesh for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, the Commission has now decided to give an opportunity to the applicants of these two examinations to submit their revised choice of Centre. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the candidates."

UPSC (IAS) 2022: Setting Up Targets In High School Made Her A Civil Servant- Varuna Agarwal's UPSC Success Story



UPSC IAS Prelims 2022: Revised Exam Centre Window- Important Dates

The window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases.

Date Time 3rd -7th March 2022 Till 6:00 PM 10th-14th March 2022 Till 6:00 PM

Process To Fill the Revised Exam Centre:

Candidates must visit the official website https://upsconline.nic.in. Open the link to change the exam centre and select from the choice of centres available. Submit your choices of the changed examination centre, if required. Exit the link and save a copy of the page or its screenshot for further reference

UPSC IAS Prelims 2022: What If a Candidate Does Not Want To Change Centre?

If any candidate does not want to change his/her Centre, he/she is not required to log into the aforesaid window.

In that case, the centre of exam that was prefilled by the candidate would be deemed as his/her first choice. The candidates must also note that the centres would be allotted on a first apply first allot basis. They would not get the centre they applied for as the first choice of the seats are full.

UPSC (IAS) 2022: If You Are Too Comfortable In Life, You Are Not Doing It Right! IAS Abhishek Surana's UPSC Success Mantra

