UPSC (IAS) 2022: If You Are Too Comfortable In Life, You Are Not Doing It Right! IAS Abhishek Surana's UPSC Success Mantra

UPSC (IAS) 2022: Becoming an IAS requires motivation and it can be found in anything! Abhishek Surana was not satisfied with his high paying job at Barclay's Singapore which is why he chose to become an IAS. Check his UPSC Success Story below.

“I had always heard that if you get too comfortable too early in life, then you are not doing the right thing," says IAS Abhishek Surana, the man who found his job at Barclay's so easy and non-challenging, that he turned towards the most difficult exam in India, UPSC Civil Services. And you thought only Salman Khan found a kick in doing difficult things in life! Check this Indian Administrative Officer's UPSC Success journey, to see, how small things in life can motivate someone to the level of cracking the most difficult exam and becoming an IAS.

IAS Abhishek Surana’s UPSC Success Story:

Abhishek is from Bhilwara, which is the textile city of India. He completed his schooling, then went to study Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

His four years were then spent in National Capital Region (NCR) during which time he was exposed to various kinds of experiences like the National Service Scheme (NSS). He was active in participation in various co-curricular activities and various kinds of NGOs across multiple issues.

He says, "the inclination to work with the social sector has always been there but I never thought that I would end up writing the UPSC examination."

Grandfather was the basic influence:

Abhishek's grandfather was the basic inspiration behind his achievements. He recalled how his grandfather inspired him to join Civil Services. He said to a media house during an interview, "My grandfather was into government service at a very local level, and I remember him telling us (his grandchildren) that one of us should get into the services. At that time I did not think much of it, but perhaps that did influence me to take it up."

Job At Barclay's Singapore:

Abhishek Surana like many IITians was employed in big shot companies like Barclay's Bank. He worked in Singapore and spent 1.5 years there. At that time he felt that life was too comfortable for him. He then went for a start-up and went to Chile for that even. "It was a mobile-based app start-up, and the South American government gave us the funding," he said.

Abhishek was even then not satisfied. He wanted diversity in life which he knew only Civil Services can give him.

He said, "you get to work in so many different sectors, and that experience and exposure is completely different."

Abhishek attempted UPSC CSE for the first time in 2014. He could not, however, clear the exam and failed again the next two attempts. "I cleared the examination last year with a rank of 250 but did not manage to get selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS)," he informed.

In his third attempt, Abhishek Surana achieved 250th rank and qualified for IPS. Abhishek however did not stay quiet even after that. He achieved the 10th All India Rank and became an IAS after that. His strategy involved early to bed and early to rise. He said, “I would wake up at 5:30 a.m. on most days and head to the gym by 6:00 a.m. After an hour of working out, I would return to my room in Rajinder Nagar, a place where many civil service aspirants live. After a quick breakfast, I would head to the library in Rajinder Nagar, which is considered a mecca for all aspirants. The next twelve hours would be spent there, with a few breaks for tea and lunch in between.”

Abhishek's life and his motivation are for sure a benchmark for many aspirants.

