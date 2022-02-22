UPSC IAS 2022: Last Date To Apply Today on upsc.gov.in- Check CSE Prelims Application Process, Dates, Vacancies

UPSC IAS Prelims Application Process would be ending today, by 6:00 in the evening. The candidates who wish to apply must hurry now. Check important dates, application process and vacancies details below.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Application process would be ending today, that is on February 22, 2022, by 6:00 pm. Candidates who wish to apply have less than 12 hours now to apply on upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC Prelims 2022 would be conducted on June 5, this year. Check the application process, vacancies and other details about the exam below.

UPSC Aspirants must note that this is only the application of the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination. Qualifying this, the candidates would appear in the UPSC Mains examination and post-qualifying that, they would appear for UPSC CSE Personality Test, aka, UPSC Interview.

UPSC IAS 2022: Application Process

The candidates are required to visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link to fill out the application form and apply. Start filling the details in and upload the required documents The candidates must upload the pictures in the required weight of the document mentioned else their applications can be cancelled. Save the details and register. Fill in the fee details and pay the complete fee as it is the last day of the application. Save the details and application number for further queries if any. Download a copy of the form and if possible take a printout for future reference

UPSC IAS 2022 Prelims: Vacancies This Year

UPSC has increased the tentative vacancies from 861 on February 2, 2022, to 1011 now. An additional 150 posts have been notified by the Union Public Service Commission for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Group A officers through the Civil Services Exam 2022. The notice on the official website read, "Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022. Accordingly, the Government (Department of Personnel & Training) has issued the Notification No. 13018/04/2021-AIS(I) dated 17th Feb 2022 affecting the inclusion of the IRMS, Group ‘A’ in the list of Services for recruitment through the Civil Services Examination-2022. Consequently, it has been decided by the Commission to add the IRMS, Group ‘A’ to the list of Services indicated in its Notice under reference. The tentative number of vacancies i.e. 861 as indicated in the Examination Notice dated 02.02.2022 now stands modified to 1011.”

This means now there are increased vacancies up to 20% in the number announced before. This is indeed a piece of good news for the aspirants this year.

