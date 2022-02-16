UPSC 2022: IPS Kala Ramachandran, First Woman Police Commissioner Of Gurugram- Her Success Story 

Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Kala Ramachandran has recently been named the Police Commissioner of Gurugram. She is the first woman ever to be posted there. Check her success story as an IPS Officer below.

Smt. Kala Ramachandran, IPS ( Batch No. 94) on Tuesday joined as the new Commissioner of Police Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/Rs5OBiprzM — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) February 15, 2022

Kala Ramachandran has replaced K.K Rao as the Commissioner of Police recently. IPS Ramachandran informed that she would focus on improving the traffic conditions in Gurugram city. She is an Indian Police Services officer.

“Besides traffic management and road safety, we will also focus on the security and safety of citizens from street crimes like hooliganism, eve-teasing and drunken driving,” she said.

“Security of women, protection of children from offences and checking economic offences and cyber crimes would also be in police priorities,” she added.

Kala was posted as SP in Rewari, Fatehabad, Panchkula and was also on central deputation to Intelligence Bureau from 2001. She also headed the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya and also has served as ADGP CAW Headquarters and PS Transport & ADGP Vigilance.

The most important turn in Kala Ramachandran's career was that she was nominated to the post of Transport Secretary- IAS cadre- in September 2021. She is the second IPS officer in history who was offered the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to become the Chief of Police of Gurugram.

IPS Kala Ramachandran: Initial Life, UPSC CSE, Postings

Kala Ramachandran is originally from Tamil Nadu. She had finished her education from there itself. She qualified UPSC Civil Services exam in 1994 and became an IPS officer. She married Navdeep Singh Virk, who was an IPS officer in the Haryana cadre. She changed her cadre after that to Haryana itself.

Kala served as Superintendent of Police in Rewari, Panchkula and Fatehabad districts. From the year 2017-to 2020, she headed the NEPA in Meghalaya and then returned to her home cadre as ADGP (crime against women and vigilance) in August 2020.

IPS Kala Ramachandran's Plans for Gurugram:

She has some great plans for Gurugram. Moreover, the city is not new for her as her husband was also posted as the Commissioner of Police of Gurugram some years back.

“I will spell out my detailed plans when I join and meet my team, but my basic goal of strengthening basic policing is very clear. As police personnel, I would ensure that the entire force works towards making the city and its residents safe and secure,” she said while talking to PTI.

She also added, “Traffic is one of the key concerns in Gurugram and this will be on the top charts. We are also looking to provide road and cyber safety to all residents."

We think her life may be an inspiration for millions of women in India who wish to apply for the Civil Services Exam and qualify for it. Even IPS would be a great choice for women aspirants.

