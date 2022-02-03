UPSC CSE: Even Neighbours Could Inspire You To Become A UPSC Topper: IAS Lakshya Singhal's Success Story

UPSC Success Story: IAS Lakshya Singhal has an unusual success story. He qualified Civil Services exam after he got inspired by his neighbour becoming an IAS officer. Check his UPSC journey below.

This is the story of a boy who was an average student but went on to do hard work to succeed in one of the toughest exams in the country. Lakshya Singhal was a naughty, non-serious and non-goal oriented boy till the 9th standard. However, one day his life changed. That was the day his neighbour cleared UPSC Civil Services Exam and became an IAS officer. That was the day of inspiration for Lakshya.

Let us take you to the journey of Lakshya who got inspired not by anyone in the family but his neighbour. So next time your mother tells you that neighbours are bad, tell her that not all neighbours can be negative, some can show you how to become an IAS as well.

Lakshya Singhal: UPSC Success Story

It was even hard for Lakshya's family to believe in him and his becoming an IAS officer. Lakshya who was not even serious about his ambitions till High School suddenly started focusing on his studies.

After he passed the intermediate exam Lakshya went on to do engineering in computer science but his father enrolled him in mechanical engineering so that he could run the family business. This would have been the case when Lakshya couldn't find a job after engineering.

Lakshya decided to prepare for Civil Services after he passed his graduation. Lakshya passed the UPSC Civil Services exam on the first attempt but reached the interview failing it. He did not pass the exam but after the interview, he felt more confident about him passing the exam and becoming an IAS.

He made a better strategy this time and he passed Civil Services Exam. It was his second attempt. He secured AIR 38 in his second attempt and became an IAS. He was just an average student all along but managed to pass the prestigious and difficult IAS exam. He is currently posted in Ladakh.

