UPSC (IAS) 2022: Real Life Singham IPS K Annamalai, The Man Beyond Khaki- UPSC & Beyond Success Story

UPSC IAS Exam is the goal for millions in our country. But what if an IPS Officer after qualifying for the toughest exam of India and working for a decade leaves it for good to join legislation? IPS K Annamalai is one of the few men who have successfully done both. Check his UPSC Success Story below.

We all watched the hit Bollywood film Singham and praised the actor for his role. But did you know there was an actual inspiration in real life as well who was just as Singham as the character of the aforementioned movie? IPS K Annamalai is called the Singham of real life. He is now better known as the youngest BJP President of Tamil Nadu. Know all about his journey as an IPS and his political career below. All in all, this IPS is now serving the country as people's representative. Know all about this officer turned politician here. We would call this UPSC & Beyond Success Story.

IPS Who Inspired The Bhaukaal Web Series: Navniet Sekera, The Encounter Specialist Of UP | UPSC Civil Services

UPSC (IAS) Time-Table 2022: Study Plan Based On New UPSC Syllabus & New UPSC Calendar for Civil Services Prelims



UPSC (IAS) 2022: If You Are Too Comfortable In Life, You Are Not Doing It Right! IAS Abhishek Surana's UPSC Success Mantra



K Annamalai: IPS Turned Politician- UPSC Exam & Career Path

K Annamalai was born on June 4, 1984. He belongs to the Karur district in the Kongu region of the state of Tamil Nadu. He is from an agricultural family of the influential Gounder community. Annamalai is now appointed as state unit president of BJP in Tamil Nadu. He completed his education at PSG College of Technology in 2007. He also studied management studies at the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow in 2010.

.@BJP4TamilNadu today has won in areas where we haven’t had a public representative before. We are officially the 3rd largest party after DMK & AIADMK in TN. Sincerely thank our brave & hardworking Karyakarta’s for their ground work and all of our leaders for their inspiration. — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 22, 2022

UPSC Civil Services was an exam he always wanted to compete so he did and he also became an officer in the 1991 batch of Indian Police Services or IPS, appointed in the Karnataka cadre.

Annamalai was the police superintendent of Chikkamagaluru and the Udupi district in his career duration. Before he quit the police service in September 2019, he was serving as deputy police commissioner in Bengaluru (south).

He has authored a book named, Stepping Beyond Khaki: Revelations of a real-life Singham'. He has tried to bring to notice that even police officers are humans and must be treated so through his book.

RELATED|

UPSC IAS 2022: Last Date To Apply Today on upsc.gov.in- Check CSE Prelims Application Process, Dates, Vacancies



During his career, Annamalai was known for his flamboyance and tough cop demeanour a decade long career he had. Annamalai is one of the officers who spoke against corruption without mincing words. He narrated an incident in his book where a man came to give him 500n rupees saying that was all he could afford. That brought tears to his eyes. He asked the man why he paid for the service, if anybody, especially a government official, does any good work for him, he pays for it just like he pays for the electricity and the bus [fare].” This was mentioned in his book.

Annamalai shifted his dress from khaki to white in 2019 and joined the political party he is in now.

The 37-year-old is the youngest to rise into the position of state unit President in Tamil Nadu within a year of joining the party. He replaced L Murugan joining BJP in 2020.

This man is one of the few who spoke positively about the officers of Police Services even supporting their obese structures. He said that it is the sleepless nights, the poor timings, the irregular eating habits that make policemen obese and not their laziness or lethargy.

He also introduced the weekly off system in his region and area so that the policemen could also get the rest they need.

This officer turned politician is someone who is an inspiration for millions who wish to work for their country using their intelligence and wit.

Also Read|

UPSC (IAS) Success Story of A Doctor [Dentist] Who Qualified Civil Services Exam: IFS Dr. Apala Mishra

UPSC (IAS) 2022: Sreenath K- The Coolie Who Cracked Civil Services Using Mobile & Free WiFi

