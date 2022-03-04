UPSC IAS 2022: Correct Use Of Internet Can Make You A UPSC Topper- IAS Sanjita Mohapatra's Success Journey

Women are made to think that post-marriage their careers are over for them but IAS Sanjita Mohapatra's life changed after her marriage for good. She teaches us to use the internet in the right way to succeed in UPSC CSE. Check her success story below.

UPSC Civil Services is one milestone every individual wishes to reach. However, it's not every easy counting all the resources you require to achieve success in it. Many times we hear people shifting their lives to places like New Delhi, Allahabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru from places afar to get coaching and study for the Civil Services exam, but rarely do we find individuals who do not require all these to succeed. IAS Sanjita Mohapatra is one such officer who used just the internet correctly to succeed in UPSC CSE.

Also like many women think, it wasn't the marriage that ended her dreams, in fact, she was uplifted and supported by her in-laws and her husband to pursue UPSC CSE. Check her success journey below.

IAS Sanjita Mohapatra: UPSC Success Story

Sanjita Mohapatra was born in a small town Sundargarh and then moved to Rourkela with her family. Rourkela was where she finished her education. Sanjita Mohapatra was always a good student in her school days. She had a great interest in her studies.

Sanjita completed her mechanical engineering from IIT Kanpur and then she decided to appear for UPSC Civil Services. But she failed in all her three attempts. She did not even pass the Prelims at that time. After failing her three attempts, Sanjita joined a normal government job. Sanjita got employed in SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant, as a Trainee (Technical) in 2013 and worked there as Assistant Manager till 2018. She still continued her preparation, but she sometimes had a feeling that she cannot continue her preparation while she is working.

Within this time Sanjita got married. She was married to Biswaranjan Mundari, a manager in RBI in 2017. Following her marriage, she quit her work and relocated to Mumbai. There were many changes in her life post her wedding like many other women face but Sanjita and her husband had their dream of her becoming an IAS officer. Her his and was the driving force behind her attempting UPSC after marriage.

Her in-laws were extremely supportive and got her to prepare again for the Civil Services exam. Sanjita did not succeed in her fourth attempt but she crossed Prelims this time. Still, she did not lose hope and started her preparation with full zeal this time. She succeeded and cleared UPSC CSE Interview this time. Sanjita secured AIR 10 in UPSC CSE 2019 and was one of the toppers of UPSC CSE.

Sanjita's life is an example to all women on this Women's Day to dream and never give up. Your marriage does not kill your dream and you need to pursue it with complete honesty to achieve it.

