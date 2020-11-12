UPSC CMS 2020 Result out @upsc.gov.in, DAF Will be Available from 24 November Onwards, Check Combined Medical Services Result Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS 2020 Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CMS 2020 Result on its website. All such candidates appeared on 22 October 2020 in the UPSC CMS 2020 Exam can now download the result through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

All such candidates whose roll number mentioned in the UPSC CMS 2020 Result are eligible to appear in the Interview/Personality Test. UPSC CMS 2020 Result is provisional. Candidates can download UPSC CMS 2020 Result followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC CMS 2020 Result flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download UPSC CMS 2020 Result and save the result for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

In case any of the written qualified candidates fails to bring any or all the required original documents in support of his/her candidature for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the PT Board and no TA will be allowed.

All candidates are required to first fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website from 24 November to 4 December 2020 till 6 PM. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same will also be made available at the official website as per the notice. The candidates will have to submit their applications along with uploading the scanned copies of the certificates online.

Download UPSC CMS 2020 Result PDF Here

The commission will intimate the candidates for interview/personality test schedule on its website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The candidates can directly access the UPSC CMS 2020 Result PDF by clicking on the provided link.