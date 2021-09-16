UPSC CMS Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Combined Medical Service @upsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the written exam Programme for the Combined Medical Service (UPSC CMS 2021) on its official website- upsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

UPSC CMS Exam Schedule 2021 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Combined Medical Service (UPSC CMS 2021). All such candidates who have applied for the UPSC Combined Medical Service (UPSC CMS 2021) can check the UPSC CMS Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of UPSC i.e. - upsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the written examination for Combined Medical Service (UPSC CMS 2021) on 21st November, 2021(Sunday).

The exam for Paper – I (Code No. 1) for the subject General Medicine and Paediatrics will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The Paper II for the subjects (a)Surgery,(b)Gynaecology & Obstetrics and (c)Preventive & Social Medicine will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had earlier released a total of 838 various posts under UPSC CMS Recruitment 2021 Notification. A total of 838 vacancies were notified for Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, Assistant Medical Officer and GDMO and other. The selection for Combined Medical Service (UPSC CMS 2021) will be done on the basis of Computer Based Exam followed by Interview.

All such candidates who have applied for the Combined Medical Service (UPSC CMS 2021) can check the detail UPSC CMS Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of UPSC.

