UPSC CAPF AC DAF Online Form 2022: Notification Released at upsc.gov.in, Apply Online Till Oct 09, Check Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released notice for the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandant) posts on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

UPSC CAPF AC DAF Online Form 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the notification for the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandant) post. Candidates qualified in the written examination for the Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandant) post can check the short notice available on the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, candidates qualified in the written exam for the Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandant) post can fill the online Detailed Application Form (DAF) on or before 09 October 2022 till 6:00 PM.

Direct Link of the Direction to Fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF)





In a bid to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) , candidates will have to scan their relevant original documents as listed below in 200 dpi grey scale and convert to separate pdf files up to 1 mb.

Candidates will have to submit all the required documents as mentioned in the notification with the DAF. Candidates should note that originals of the above certificates submitted by them will required to be produced along with self certified copies of all the documents at the time of interview.

You can download the Detailed Application Form (DAF) from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPSC CAPF AC DAF Online Form 2022

Visit the commission's official website i.e. Click on the link-Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 under the Under the ‘What’s New’ Section. Download Direction to Fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) Save the same for future reference.



It is noted that a total of 253 vacancies are to be filled under the Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandant) under which 66 vacancies are for Border Security Force (BSF), 29 for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 62 for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 14 for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 82 for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).