UPSC Notification 2023 (Tomorrow): Check Civil Services Exam (CSE) Prelims Exam Date, Application Form Date Here

UPSC Notification 2023: UPSC will release the Civil Services Exam 2023 Notification on 01 Feb 2022. Candidates can check the Prelims exam date, application form start and last date, vacancies details, selection process and other details.

UPSC 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the notification for the recruitment notification for Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2023 or Indian Administration Service Exam 2023 (IAS 2023) on 01 February 2023. With the release of UPSC CSE Notification 2023, candidates will be able to submit their UPSC Civil Service Application Form. UPSC CSE Application will be available on the official website upto 21 February 2023.

Candidates who would apply for UPSC IAS 2023 Recruitment will be called to appear for CSE Prelims Exam which is scheduled to be held on 28 May 2023 (Sunday). UPSC Civil Service Exam will be conducted at various designated venues in the country.

UPSC conducts the IAS examination, once a year. Lakhs of students participate in the exam every year. Last year, the commission published the notification for a total of 861 vacancies. UPSC CSE Vacancy 2023 will be announed through the notification. We will provide the UPSC CSE Notification 2023, once released on the official website of the commission.

Along with UPSC Civil Service 2023 Notification, the commission will upload the UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2023 Exam Notification on its website.

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Exam Overview

Exam Authority Union Public Service Commission (UPSC Vacancies to be announced Exam Name Civil Service Exam 2023 (CSE 2023) or Indian Administration Service Exam 2023 (IAS 2023) Mode of Application Online Starting Date of Online Application 01 February to 17 February 2023 Selection Process UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 UPSC CSE Mains 2023 UPSC CSE Interview 2023 Website upsc.gov.in

UPSC 2023 Notification

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Notification shall be available on the official website of the commission. UPSC CSE Notification will be available on 01 February 2023 at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC 2023 Important Dates

The candidates can check the UPSC 2023 notification date, application date, and exam dates in the table below. Then, they can start their preparation accordingly.

UPSC Notification Date 2023 01 February 2023 UPSC Online Application Form Starting Date Link 01 February 2023 UPSC CSE Online Application Form Last Date Link 21 February 2023 UPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 28 May 2023 UPSC Prelims Result Date 2023 to be announced UPSC Mains Exam Date 2023 15 September 2023

UPSC CSE 2023 Vacancy Details

The candidates can check the vacancies once the notification is released. UPSC will announce the category-wise vacancies in a detailed notification. The vacancies shall be filled for the following services in the department of government.

1 Indian Administrative Service 2 Indian Foreign Service 3 Indian Police Service 4 Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ 5 Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ 6 Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’ 7 Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ 8 Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’ 9 Indian Information Service, Junior Grade Group ‘A’ 10 Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’ 11 Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’ 12 Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’ 13 Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’ 14 Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’ 15 Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III) 16 Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade) 17 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’ 18 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B 19 Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

UPSC 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a graduate. There is no minimum percentage required for graduation.

UPSC CSE 2023 Age Limit

The candidates can check the category-wise minimum and maximum age limit in the table given below:

Category Minimum Age Limit Maximum Age Limit

General 21 years 32 years OBC 21 years 35 years SC/ST 21 years 37 years

UPSC CSE 2023 Nationality:

For IAS, IFS, IPS - A candidate must be a citizen of India.

For other services - A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

UPSC 2023 Number of Attempts

The candidate can attempt the UPSC IAS Exam six times. However, candidates who belong to SC/ST category can appear at unlimited times and OBC category candidates can attend 9 times.

UPSC 2023 Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of:

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) will be conducted for the candidates who would apply for the exam. UPSC CSE Mains 2023: Those who clear the UPSC CSE Pre Exam will be called for Civil Services (Main) Examination for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts. UPSC CSE Interview 2023: UPSC interview is the last round for the selection meant to test the applicant’s critical thinking.

UPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject - There will be two papers (General Studies and CSAT) Number of Questions and Marks: GS will have 100 questions for 200 marks and CSAT will have 80 questions for 200 marks Time - Each paper will be given 2 hours to complete the test Negative Marking - 1/3 mark shall be deducted for every incorrect answer

UPSC Prelims Syllabus 2023

Paper Subject Paper 1 Current events of national and international importance.

History of India and Indian National Movement.

Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc. Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change - that do not require subject specialization.

General Science. Paper 2 Comprehension.

Interpersonal skills including communication skills

Logical reasoning and analytical ability.

Decision-making and problem-solving.

General mental ability.

Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. — Class X level).

UPSC Mains Exam Pattern 2023

The main exam will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.

Paper Subject Marks Paper A Indian Language {Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script)/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu} 300 Paper B English 300 Paper‐I Essay 250 General Studies‐I (Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society) 250 General Studies ‐II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations)General 250 Studies ‐III (Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management) 250 General Studies ‐IV(Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude) 250 Optional Subject ‐ Paper 1 250 Optional Subject ‐ Paper 2 250 Total Marks

1750

UPSC 2023 Interview

The Interview/Personality Test will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks)

UPSC Admit Card 2023

UPSC will release the UPSC Civil Service 2023 Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination on the official website of UPSC Online i.e. https://upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CSE Pre Admit Card shall be released in the month of May 2023.

UPSC Result 2023

UPSC will release the PDF containing the details of all shortlisted candidates on its official website after conducting the exam.

Marks obtained by the candidates in the Civil Services (Main) Examination and in Interview Round would determine their final ranking. Candidates will be allotted to the various Services keeping in view their ranks in the examination and the preferences expressed by them for the various Services and posts