Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Recruitment 2023: UPSC Inviting Application Upto 21 Feb

IRMS Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is recruiting candidates through Civil Service Exam (CSE 2023) for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). Those who are interested to get jobs in the railways can apply online at the UPSC website i.e. upsc.gov.in. UPSC IRMS Registration has already started on the official website. The last date for submitting an application is 21 February 2023.

UPSC will hold the prelims exam on 28 May 2023 for the aspirants who are looking to apply for IRMS Vacancy 2023. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the 2nd stage of the Examination, viz, IRMS (Main) Written Examination. all eligible candidates shall be required to appear in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and a suitable number of candidates will be screened for IRMS (Main) Examination.

The candidates can check the eligibility, vacancies details, and other important information in the article below:

UPSC IRMS Educational Qualification 2023



Degree in Engineering / Degree in Commerce/ Chartered Accountancy, from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

UPSC IRMS Vacancy Details 2023



IRMS will fill 150 vacancies in the following disciplines:

Discipline Number of Vacancies Civil 30 Mechanical 30 Electrical 60 Commerce and Accountancy 30

UPSC will draw and declare one list of finally recommended candidates from the four disciplines in order of merit.

Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC and DoPT, has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) to be conducted by the UPSC from the year 2023 onwards.

The candidates can check the detailed notification and online application link by clicking on the link given below:

UPSC IRMS Notification and Online Application Link