UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2021 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can download their UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) -upsc.gov.in.

You can download the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Go to the Home >> Whats New >> Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 on home page section. Click on 'e-admit Civil Services (Mains) Examination, 2021’ A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘Click Here’ Read all the instructions and click on ‘Yes’ It will redirect you to a new page - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csm_2021 Download UPSC IAS Admit Card either using your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Roll Number.

It is noted that UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 will be conducted from 7 January to 16 January 2022 in two sessions. i.e. Forenoon Session (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in subsection (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. It is noted that a total of 712 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Candidates qualified for the CSE mains exam round should note that they will have to bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

Candidates will have to enter the Examination Hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination in each session.

Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue. Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in transparent bottle.