UPSC Mains (CSE) 2021 (January 7-16, 2022): Plea In Supreme Court- Check Datesheet, Timings, Omicron Guidelines

UPSC would be conducting Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 from January 7, 2022. There is a plea that has been filed in Supreme Court to postpone the exam. Check Datesheet, Timings and Omicron Guidelines for the exam below. 

Created On: Jan 5, 2022 15:08 IST
UPSC Mains 2021: Omicron guidelines, exam postponement details
UPSC Mains 2021: Omicron guidelines, exam postponement details

UPSC Mains would be conducted from January 7th to January 16, 2022. There has been a plea filed in the Supreme Court which would be heard just a day before the exam would begin that is on the 6th of January 2022. The plea asks for the postponement of the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam scheduled to begin on January 7, 2022, due to the rising number of Covid cases, possibly the Omicron variant. Till now the exam has not been declared to be postponed.

The candidates who have passed the UPSC Prelims Exam are to now appear in the UPSC Mains exam which is a subjective test series testing the capability of the candidates in various subjects. Check the exam date sheet, along with the last-minute revision tips and the guidelines to be followed keeping in mind the Covid 19 variant omicron and its spread at the exam centres. 

UPSC CSE Mains 2021: Datesheet/ Timings 

Check the datasheet below for knowing the timings

Dates (2022)

Forenoon Session

Afternoon Session

January 7

Paper-I Essay

--

January 8

Paper-II General Studies I

Paper-III General Studies II

January 9

Paper-IV General Studies III

Paper-V General Studies IV

January 15

Paper-A Language Paper

Paper-B English

January 16

Paper-VI Optional Paper I

Paper-VII Optional Paper 2

 

UPSC CSE Mains 2021: Plea in Supreme Court

This has been an ongoing debate between the candidates and the Government of the day since the pandemic has broken out. The students demand postponement of the exam while the Government is not in this favour. Now the cases of Omicron are on the rise which is why the students are demanding the exams to be postponed. The final hearing would be conducted on January 6, 2022, and the exam would begin on January 7. 

UPSC CSE Mains 2021: Last Minute Tips and Omicron Guidelines

The candidates are required to download their admit cards and read the back page of the admit card with caution. All the instructions are mentioned there. 

  1. Those who are to appear for the Mains exam must reach their exam centres at least half an hour before the exam is scheduled. 
  2. All candidates must wear a mask at all times without which they may not be allowed to enter the examination venue or appear in the exam. 
  3. All candidates must for precaution carry a sanitiser bottle which MUST be transparent. It would ensure that no malpractices are being followed. 
  4. The candidates would be allowed to carry their water bottles as it may not be safe to drink water outside during the time of the pandemic
  5. The candidates must not carry their mobile phones (even if switched off) inside the venue. They must not possess a smartwatch, any device that may be categorized as a communication device or even a piece of paper other than their admit cards during the exam. 
  6. Candidates need to carry their admit cards copy and in case their photograph is blurred or not visible, they need to carry two passport size photographs as well to the venue.
  7. The candidates must maintain social distancing at all times at the venue. It is essential for their and the fellow candidates' safety. 

