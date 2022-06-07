UPSC Engineering Services Mains Admit Card 2022 (OUT) @upsc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Engineering Services Mains Admit Card 2022 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Admit Card 2022: UPSC Engineering Services Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam can download Engineering Services Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each Session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

It is noted that commission is set to conduct the UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022 on 26th June 2022. Exam will be conducted in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon) and Afternoon (2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.).

As per the selection process for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination, candidates qualifying in the mains examination will be called for the third stage i.e.the personality test.

All those candidates qualified for the mains exam round for the Engineering Services can download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.



How to Download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Admit Card 2022